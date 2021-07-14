Fast News

The Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has reportedly been sealed in view of the developments taking place on the Afghan side of the Durand Line.

A convoy of Afghan Special Forces is seen during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post surrounded by Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. (Reuters)

The Afghan government and the Taliban have made conflicting claims over the control of a key border crossing with Pakistan.

Afghan authorities said on Wednesday that government forces had "repelled" an attack by the Taliban on the Spin Boldak

"The terrorist Taliban had some movements near the border area... The security forces have repelled the attack," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP, minutes after the insurgents claimed they had captured the strategic crossing.

The Taliban earlier said they had captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan.

"The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar," Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

A Pakistan security source confirmed the insurgents had taken control of the crossing. The Afghan defence ministry said it was checking developments.

"The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing," the Pakistani security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag."

Provinces colored red are those where war is in full swing with Afghan armed forces on the back foot. They’re losing ground despite sometimes making advances and gaining some of it back. pic.twitter.com/Jp2RFgbbXL — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner of Pakistan's Chaman region told Arab News that the border crossing "has been completely sealed for travelling and trade" after Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan side of Pak-Afghan friendship gate,

The Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the countryside since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal of troops.

Since then, the insurgents have captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

Source: AFP