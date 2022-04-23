Fast News

Worsening economic crisis has sparked countrywide protests in Sri Lanka, with angry demonstrators camped outside President Rajapaksa's office for more than three weeks.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry is currently in Washington to negotiate a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (AP)

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has come under increased pressure to step down, as a cabinet minister and other senior party members backed street protests calling for resignations over a worsening economic crisis.

Media minister Nalaka Godahewa announced his support for the thousands outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office who are demanding he and other members of his powerful family quit power.

Sri Lanka is suffering its most painful economic downturn since independence in 1948, with months of lengthy blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.

Under pressure, the president dropped two of his brothers - Chamal and Basil - and nephew Namal from the cabinet this month, but protesters rejected the changes as cosmetic.

Godahewa, previously a staunch Rajapaksa loyalist, said the president should sack his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa - the head of the family - and allow an all-party interim government to take over.

He said the government had lost its credibility after the police killing of a protester on Tuesday.

'Entire cabinet should resign'

Godahewa said he had offered his resignation but President Rajapaksa had not accepted it.

"We need to restore political stability to successfully meet the economic crisis," Godahewa said in a statement on his Facebook page.

"The entire cabinet, including the prime minister, should resign and [there should be] an interim cabinet that can win the confidence of all."

Finance Minister Ali Sabry, who is in Washington to negotiate a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, warned on Friday that the economic situation in the South Asian nation will likely worsen even further.

"It is going to get worse before it gets better," Sabry told reporters.

Source: AFP