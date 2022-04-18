Fast News

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, remains but some other relatives have been dropped in what's seen as an attempt to pacify protesters amid an economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is facing prolonged power cuts and fuel and medicines shortages, triggered by a sharp fall in its forex reserves that has stalled imports of essentials and triggered massive protests. (AFP)

Sri Lanka's president has appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers, but dropped two of his brothers and a nephew from his cabinet amid a political crisis resulting from the country's dire economic state.

Monday's reshuffle follow weeks of protests over fuel and food shortages and demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign.

The new cabinet retains Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya's older brother and the head of Sri Lanka's ruling clan, while leaving out eldest sibling Chamal and younger brother Basil, the former finance minister.

Mahinda's eldest son Namal, who ran the sports ministry and had been touted as a future leader before the crisis, was also dropped.

The 21-member cabinet is seven people fewer than its predecessor, which resigned en masse two weeks ago in response to public outrage over nepotism and corruption.

Speaking to the new ministers, President Rajapaksa requested their support for an efficient and clean government.

“Today, most of the government institutions are under serious economic difficulties and it is absolutely essential to rectify it,” Rajapaksa said, calling the crisis "an opportunity to bring about the system change that the people expected".

Protests on streets

Much public anger has been directed at Rajapaksa and his elder brother the prime minister. They head an influential clan that has held power for most of the past two decades.

The Cabinet resigned on April 3 after protests erupted across the country and demonstrators stormed and vandalised the homes of some Cabinet ministers.

Thousands of protesters were occupying the entrance to the president's office for a 10th day on Monday.

Opposition parties have rejected an invitation by Rajapaksa to form a coalition unity government while he and his brother would remain in power. Opposition parties have failed, meanwhile, to gain a parliamentary majority.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly $7 billion of its total $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks money to buy imported goods.

In the island nation of 22 million, people have endured months of shortages of essentials like food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy the very limited stocks available.

Last week, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry and officials left for talks with the IMF on Sunday. The IMF and World Bank are holding annual meetings in Washington this week.

