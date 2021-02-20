Fast News

Much of the country has been in open revolt since troops deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with disparate strands of Myanmar society uniting to protest against a return to military rule.

A police officer aims a gun towards protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on February 20, 2021 (AFP)

Two people have been killed in Myanmar when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a February 1 military coup in the second city of Mandalay, media and an ambulance service said.

Members of Myanmar ethnic groups have been protesting in a show of opposition to the military coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, despite some misgivings about her commitment to their aspirations for autonomy.

Local media said police and striking shipyard workers faced off for hours in Mandalay and several people with serious wounds were taken to hospital after police fired guns to break up the crowd on Saturday.

The use of live rounds was confirmed by a doctor at the scene, AFP reported.

Hundreds of police gathered at Yadanarbon shipyard in Mandalay, on the Irrawaddy river.

Their presence sparked fears among nearby residents that authorities would try to arrest workers for taking part in the anti-coup movement.

Banging pots and pans in what has become a signature gesture of defiance, protesters started yelling at the police to leave.

But police opened fire with rubber bullets and slingshot balls, dispersing the alarmed protesters and leaving at least five injured.

A 20-year-old female protester died on Friday after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd in the capital, Naypyitaw, the first death among opponents of the coup in the demonstrations.

The US was saddened by the death and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, a State Department spokesman said.

The army says one policeman has died of injuries sustained during protests.

Protests against the coup that overthrew the elected government of the veteran democracy campaigner have taken place across the diverse country, even though the military has promised to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.

READ MORE: What is happening in Myanmar? 'They messed with the wrong generation'

A man takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Demand for federal system

The demonstrators are demanding the restoration of the elected government, the release of Suu Kyi and others and the scrapping of a 2008 constitution, drawn up under military supervision, that gives the army a decisive role in politics.

Ke Jung, a youth leader from the Naga minority and an organiser of the Saturday protest by the minorities in the main city of Yangon, said the protesters were also demanding a federal system.

"We can't form a federal country under dictatorship. We can't accept the junta," he told Reuters.

The protests have been more peaceful than the bloodily suppressed demonstrations during nearly 50 years of direct military rule up to 2011.

But police have fired rubber bullets several times to break up crowds, as well as water cannons and catapults.

In addition to the protests, a civil disobedience campaign has paralysed much of government business, which the army is depending on for its income.

Authorities have arrested hundreds of people since the putsch, many of them civil servants who had been boycotting work as part of the civil disobedience campaign.

READ MORE: Myanmar protests focus on ending junta's economic support

People take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Over 700,000 Rohingyas fled

Myanmar has experienced insurgencies by ethnic minority factions since shortly after its independence from Britain in 1948 and the army has long held itself to be the only institution capable of preserving national unity.

Suu Kyi, 75, like the top generals, is a member of the majority Burman community.

Her government promoted a peace process with insurgent groups but she came in for a storm of international criticism over the plight of the Muslim Rohingya minority after more than 700,000 fled a deadly 2017 crackdown.

.@StateDeptSpox on Burma: We are saddened to see reports that a protester shot by police in Nay Pyi Taw on Feb. 9th has died, marking the first reported death as a result of security forces’ response to the protests. We offer our condolences to her family. https://t.co/aEe8FenNv5 — U.S. Asia Pacific Media Hub (@eAsiaMediaHub) February 20, 2021

'Stand together'

Ke Jung said some minority parties were not committed to the movement against the coup.

"It's a reflection of how Aung San Suu Kyi failed to build alliances with ethnic political parties," he said.

"However, we must win this fight. We stand together with the people. We will fight until the end of dictatorship."

Salai Mon Boi, a youth leader from the Chin minority, said the Saturday protest, which happened to fall on Chin National Day, was focused on four demands: getting rid of the constitution, ending dictatorship, a federal system and the release of all leaders.

"There are some people who don't like NLD but we're not talking about the NLD," he said, referring to Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

As well as the colourful protest by minority members, several hundred people chanting slogans gathered behind police barricades sealing of a main Yangon protest site by the Sule Pagoda.

The army seized back power after alleging fraud in November 8 elections that the NLD swept, detaining her and others. The electoral commission had dismissed the allegations of fraud.

Protesters hold a demonstration against the military coup outside the Russian Embassy in Yangon on February 20, 2021. (AFP)

Ignoring the calls for democracy

The US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand have announced limited sanctions, with a focus on military leaders, including banning travel and freezing assets.

Japan and India have joined Western countries in calling for democracy to be restored quickly.

The junta has not reacted to the new sanctions.

On Tuesday, an army spokesman told a news conference that sanctions had been expected.

There is little history of Myanmar's generals giving in to foreign pressure and they have closer ties to neighbouring China and to Russia, which have taken a softer approach than long critical Western countries.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was already under sanctions from Western countries following the 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya.

Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said 546 people had been detained, with 46 released, as of Friday.

Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie talkie radios.

Her next court appearance has been set for March 1.

READ MORE: After ousting Suu Kyi, Myanmar military promises fresh elections

Source: TRTWorld and agencies