Chemical castration is a process in which drugs are administered over a long period to reduce a person’s libido or sexual activity by lowering testosterone.

Pakistan has passed a new anti-rape law that will ensure speedy trials and allow for the chemical castration of convicted offenders.

In a bid to curb rising cases of sexual violence across the country, the Parliament on Wednesday approved The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

As per the bill, “chemical castration is a process duly notified by rules framed by the prime minister, whereby a person is rendered incapable of performing sexual intercourse for any period of his life, as may be determined by the court through administration of drugs which shall be conducted through a notified medial board”.

The bill provides for the establishment of special courts and use of modern devices during the investigation in addition to the trial of rape cases.

Local media sources said some federal ministers recommended public hanging for the rape convicts instead of castration.

Clear and transparent

Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the law in principle on November 24.

Khan had said the legislation would be clear and transparent and it will pave the way for strict enforcement.

The rape survivors will be able to lodge complaints without fear, Khan had said, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Sources had said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier had said castration will be a start.

