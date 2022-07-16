Fast News

The Armenian Foreign Ministry says the “two sides discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps”.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Georgian capital Tbilisi. ()

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have met in Georgia for peace talks between the two South Caucasus countries.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, along with his delegation, met his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tbilisi on Saturday, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top officials from Azerbaijan and Armenia also held meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Darchiashvili welcomed the meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in a bilateral format, the statement said.

According to the statement, Georgia expressed hope for peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus and stable development of the region.

Georgia reiterates “its commitment to contribute, through joint efforts, to peace and stability in the region”, the statement added.

READ MORE: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders discuss 'peace treaty' over Karabakh region

In a meeting w/FM of Armenia @AraratMirzoyan issues on normalization of relations were discussed. Full implementation of all provisions of Trilateral Statements, humanitarian issues, including fate of missing persons were stressed. Importance of continuing direct dialogue noted. pic.twitter.com/w6sZlvHceE — Jeyhun Bayramov (@bayramov_jeyhun) July 16, 2022

Mending ties

“Very proud to see Tbilisi being a venue for a meeting,” Darchiashvili said, adding: “Feel confident that our joint efforts to build peace and stability in the region will yield results.”

Meanwhile, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two “sides discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps”.

Relations between the two former Soviet countries have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted in September 2020, and the 44-day conflict saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

A tripartite agreement was brokered by Russia to bring an end to the war in November 2020.

READ MORE: Aliyev: Armenia accepts Azerbaijan's proposal

In meeting w/FM of #Azerbaijan,FM of #Armenia @AraratMirzoyan reiterated that polit settlement of #NagornoKarabakh conflict is essential w/in process of achieving sustainable & lasting peace & stressed importance of using institution of @OSCE MGCC.https://t.co/iyLzE5JPId — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) July 16, 2022

Source: AA