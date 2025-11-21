Daily News Brief | 21 November

Trump unveils draft plan seeking to freeze front lines in Ukraine war. And, a new rights review says Israel expelled thousands of Palestinians from camps in occupied West Bank, warning of war crimes... listen for more
November 21, 2025
