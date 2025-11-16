Daily News Brief | 16 November

Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan says Türkiye is ready to take responsibility in Gaza and calls for end to occupation; and Turkish national team secure World Cup spot with a 2–0 win over Bulgaria... listen for more
November 16, 2025
More To Listen
Daily News Brief | 21 December
When codes rule the world
Thailand-Cambodia conflict explained
Why Africa’s future may depend on its diaspora
Why is Palestinian art a test for German free speech?
Syria: One year after Assad
What’s behind Trump’s fight with South Africa?
Why do phobias scare us so much?
Bolsonaro’s conviction and what it means for Brazil
Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye