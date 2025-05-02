POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dr Harriet Fraad on Palestine and the Disappearance of the American Dream
Dr Harriet Fraad on Palestine and the Disappearance of the American Dream
Political theorist and psychotherapist Dr Harriet Fraad talks about how growing support for Palestine in America among young people reflects their disenchantment with the socioeconomic conditions of their lives.
May 2, 2025

Political theorist and psychotherapist Dr Harriet Fraad talks about how growing support for Palestine in America among young people reflects their disenchantment with the socioeconomic conditions of their life and the disappearance of the “American Dream”, as well as the possibility of building healthy relationships and community within pro-Palestinian movements more broadly — in contrast to the hyperindividualism of the West that has left many feeling alienated, lonely and depressed.

