Daily News Brief | 20 November

Israeli bombardment on Gaza intensifies with new civilian casualties amid truce breaches. And, Turkish President Erdogan calls to revive Istanbul talks and push for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia
November 20, 2025
This is TRT World’s Daily News Brief for Thursday, November 20th.
More To Listen
Daily News Brief | 21 December
When codes rule the world
Thailand-Cambodia conflict explained
Why Africa’s future may depend on its diaspora
Why is Palestinian art a test for German free speech?
Syria: One year after Assad
What’s behind Trump’s fight with South Africa?
Why do phobias scare us so much?
Bolsonaro’s conviction and what it means for Brazil
Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye