Daily News Brief | 14 October

Gaza declaration formally ends the genocidal Israeli war on the enclave, calling for tolerance and dignity, and two Knesset lawmakers protest against the genocide of Palestinians during Trump's address.
October 14, 2025
This is TRT World’s Daily News Brief for Tuesday, October 14th.
