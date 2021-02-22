Fast News

United and Japan’s two main airlines confirmed they have suspended operations of 56 planes fitted with the same engine which fell apart mid-flight over Colorado on Saturday.

A United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER plane is towed as an American Airlines Boeing 737 plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, US, November 30, 2018. (File photo) (Reuters)

Boeing has called for the grounding of 128 of its 777 jets around the world as US regulators investigate a United Airlines flight whose engine caught fire and fell apart over a suburban American city.

The US National Transportation and Safety Board is also investigating the incident, in which no one was hurt.

Boeing said similarly fitted planes should be taken out of service until the Federal Aviation Authority had determined an inspection procedure.

"While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines," the company said.

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) said they had respectively grounded 13 and 19 planes using PW4000 engines but had avoided flight cancelations by using other aircraft.

The Japanese transport ministry said it had ordered stricter inspections of the engine after a JAL 777 plane flying from H aneda to Naha experienced trouble with "an engine in the same family" in December.

United said it had voluntarily removed 24 Boeing 777 planes from service and expected "only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced."

Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement. — United Airlines (@united) February 20, 2021

BREAKING: Japan’s aviation regulator has ordered Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways to cease flying 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000s, the same type involved in #UAL328 on Saturday, according to an advisory on its website and confirmed by an industry source. pic.twitter.com/sY3egBwUjj — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) February 21, 2021

The transport ministry said on December 4, 2020, a JAL flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to the airport due to a malfunction in the left engine about 100 kilometres north of Naha Airport.

That plane is the same age as the 26-year-old United Airlines plane involved in Saturday's incident.

United Airlines is the only US operator of the planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The other airlines using them are in Japan and South Korea, the US agency said.

Statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. pic.twitter.com/dGkUYuKNAL — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 21, 2021

The FAA had earlier ordered extra inspections of some passenger jets.

Steve Dickson, the head of the regulator, said he had consulted with experts and that some airplanes would "likely" be removed from service.

"I have directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 7 77 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines," he said in a statement.

Dickson added that a preliminary safety data review pointed to a need for additional checks of the jet engine's fan blades, which were unique to the engine model and only used on 777 planes.

Officials from the FAA were meeting with Pratt & Whitney and Boeing representatives on Sunday evening, he added.

Fresh blow for Boeing

Flight UA328 had been headed from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced an engine failure shortly after departure.

Residents in the Denver suburb of Broomfield found large pieces of the plane scattered around their community.

No one onboard or on the ground was injured.

But the engine failure marks a fresh blow for Boeing after several high-profile aviation accidents.

The manufacturer's 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after 346 people died in two crashes -- the 2019 Lion Air disaster in Indonesia and an Ethiopian Airlines crash the following year.

Investigators said a main cause of both crashes was a faulty flight handling system known as the Maneuvering Chara cteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

Boeing was forced to revamp the system and implement new pilot training protocols.

The 737 MAX was a big hit with airlines, becoming Boeing's fastest-selling aircraft until its grounding, which has now been lifted.

After the Covid-19 crisis decimated demand, airlines canceled hundreds of orders for the plane.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies