Albanian opposition supporters march with Albanian national flags and placards in front of the government headquarters on June 21, 2019, in the capital Tirana. (AFP)

Democracy in the ex-communist state of Albania will be tested on Sunday when voters head to the polls for local elections.

The opposition, supported by the country's president, is boycotting the vote over its claims of government corruption and demands for a new parliamentary election, but the Albanian government is pressing ahead.

Prime Minister Edi Rama's government is carrying out the elections for mayors of 61 towns and cities in defiance of a decree by President Ilir Meta that the votes are illegal because they are not sufficiently competitive.

Holding a free and fair election has been post-communist Albania's Achilles' heel, but it is considered key for the launch of EU membership talks for the nation of 2.9 million, which already belongs to NATO.

TRT World's Aksel Zaimovic has more from capital Tirana.

Abroad citizens can't vote

About 3.5 million Albanians are eligible to elect mayors and town hall councils, or parliaments to run 61 districts for the next four years.

The number of eligible voters is notably higher than the entire population of Albania, due to the number of people from the Albanian diaspora in other countries.

There is no provision for voting abroad, however.

Voting starts at 7am (0500 GMT) and ends at 7 pm (1700 GMT) on Sunday.

Preliminary election results are not expected until Monday.

Source: AP