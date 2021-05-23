Fast News

Roman Protasevich wa detained in Minsk after his flight made an emergency landing under orders from President Alexander Lukashenko, prompting international condemnation.

FILE PHOTO: In this file image, opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich, who is accused of participating in an unsanctioned protest at the Kuropaty preserve, arrives for a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus on April 10, 2017. (Reuters Archive)

A founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’ president has. been arrested after an airliner he was traveling on was diverted to Belarus because of a bomb threat.

The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane — traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania — to the Minsk airport.

Anti-Lukashenko protests

Pratasevich is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which Belarus last year declared as extremist after it was used to help organise major protests against Lukashenko.

Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The presidential press service said the bomb threat was received while the plane was over Belarusian territory; officials later said no explosives were found onboard.

Ryanair said nothing untoward was found on the plane.

Security checks were completed by local authorities on the passengers, the Irish airline said in a statement.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to begin an investigation.

“It is absolutely obvious that this is an operation by the special services to hijack an aircraft in order to detain activist and blogger Raman Pratasevich,” she said in a statement. “Not a single person who flies over Belarus can be sure of his safety.”

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during her news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP)

Germany demands explain

Germany demanded that Belarus immediately explain why it ordered the flight to land and then detained Pratasevich on arrival.

"We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryanair flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," Foreign Ministry State Secretary Miguel Berger tweeted.

We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryan Air flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist. — Miguel Berger (@MiguelBergerAA) May 23, 2021

EU chiefs demand release of flight and passengers

Top European Union officials warned Belarus that it would be held responsible for the fate of the flight diverted to Minsk and demanded all passengers be released.

"We hold the government of Belarus responsible for the security of all passengers and the aircraft," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted.

"ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel immediately," he said, implicitly demanding the release of exiled opposition activist Roman Protasevich.

We hold the government of Belarus responsable for the security of all passengers and the aircraft.

ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel immediately. (2/2) — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 23, 2021

Lithuania demands release of Protasevich

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda demanded that Belarus releases Protasevich.

The Ryanair commercial flight was directed to land "by force", the president said in an emailed statement.

"I call on NATO and EU allies to immediately react to the threat posed to international civil aviation by the Belarus regime. The international community must take immediate steps that this does not repeat," the president said.

He promised to discuss this on Monday at an EU summit.

Unprecedented event! A civilian passenger plane flying to Vilnius was forcibly landed in #Minsk. Belarusian political activist & founder of @NEXTA_EN was on the plane. He is arrested. 🇧🇾 regime is behind the abhorrent action. I demand to free Roman Protasevič urgently! — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) May 23, 2021

'State terrorism'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki branded as an "act of state terrorism" the arrest of Protasevich after his flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Roman Protasevich by Belarusian authorities, after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked. This is a reprehensible act of state terrorism," he said on Twitter.

