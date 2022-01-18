Fast News

Moscow has rejected new talks on Ukraine unless the West responds to its demands, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to fly to Kyiv in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine and rejects Western complaints about its troop buildup, saying it deploys them wherever it deems necessary on its own territory. (AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to fly to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, as tension continues to build up in the region, with Moscow sending troops to Belarus for snap military drills.

Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Blinken will also head to Berlin on Thursday for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany to discuss "joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine", Price said in a statement.

Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday invited Russia and allies of the North Atlantic alliance to new talks "in the near future".

The proposed series of talks would aim to "address our concerns but also listen to Russia's concerns, and to try to find a way forward to prevent any military attack against Ukraine," he told a news conference in Berlin.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that there would be no further negotiations until the West gives it proper answers.

"We are now awaiting responses to these proposals — as we were promised — in order to continue negotiations," he said at a joint press conference with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Rising tension

More than a week of negotiations between Russia and the West have done little to ease worries raised by the massing of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders.

Adding to the tensions, Russia and Ukraine's neighbour Belarus have launched a wave of military exercises.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin summoned dozens of foreign military diplomats to announce the drills in Belarus, which he said were aimed at "thwarting external aggression".

Meanwhile, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced in parliament on Monday that Britain is sending weapons to Ukraine as part of a package that would help Kyiv secure its borders.

"Ukraine has every right to defend its borders, and this new package of aid further enhances its ability to do so," Wallace said.

And speaking to Turkish reporters in Albania on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intended to discuss the rising tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't see Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a realistic option because it is not an ordinary country. Ukraine is a powerful country," said Erdogan, who backs Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

