The lowest temperature in two decades presents a contradiction in a world ravaged by human-induced global warming that has seen the mercury rise to record winter levels.
The mercury has plunged to a 20-year low in Siberia, with the far-northern town of Zhilinda recording a bone-rattling minus-62.1° Celsius, reports said.
The January 10 temperature in Zhilinda, home to less than 1,000 people, is the lowest recorded in two decades.
The lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth is a jaw-dropping minus-89.2° Celsius recorded on July 21, 1983, in Vostok, Antarctica.
The World Economic Forum has estimated that the North and South Poles experienced unprecedented heatwaves in 2022 - temperatures were up to 40° Celsius above the seasonal average.
Coldest temperature in #Siberia since 2002!
🌡️-61.9°C Zhilinda ➡️ 0.1°C from the monthly record since 1942 [-64°C were also recorded in the 1880's].
🌡️-60.0°C Olenek ➡️ 1st -60°C since 1969 & coldest since Jan. 1959!
🌡️-59.8°C Suhana
🌡️-59.7°C Delyankir
🌡️-59.5°C Oymyakon pic.twitter.com/OvV3RBAz3J
The extreme cold is expected to focus over the eastern half of Russia over the next few days, gradually shifting eastward through the weekend.
Exceptional:— Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) January 11, 2023
Dzalinda (correct pronunciation Zhilinda) in Yakutia dropped to -62.1C on 10 January,a new monthly record (all time low is -63.5C) and first -62C in Russia since 2002.
In the past a total of 37 Russian stations reached -62C but after 1984 this has become a rare event pic.twitter.com/931193FbHB
Such cold has become uncommon in recent decades because of human-caused climate change. Global warming decreases the frequency and intensity of cold air outbreaks, but it does not eliminate them.