Fast News

The lowest temperature in two decades presents a contradiction in a world ravaged by human-induced global warming that has seen the mercury rise to record winter levels.

Global warming decreases the frequency and intensity of cold air outbreaks, but it does not eliminate them. (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)

The mercury has plunged to a 20-year low in Siberia, with the far-northern town of Zhilinda recording a bone-rattling minus-62.1 degree Celsius (minus-79.8 degree Fahrenheit), reports said.

The January 10 temperature in Zhilinda, home to less than 1,000 people, is the lowest recorded in two decades.

The lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth is a jaw-dropping minus-89.2 degree Celsius recorded on July 21, 1983, in Vostok, Antarctica.

Computer models suggested a few spots may have been even colder — or as low as minus-81 degrees Fahrenheit. (ClimateReanalyzer.org) (ClimateReanalyzer.org)

Temperatures in Siberia plunge to their lowest levels in at least two decades, around -80°C 🌡️ 🥶 pic.twitter.com/BaJB6gaUM8 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 12, 2023

The extreme cold presented a contradictory picture for a world battling global warming due to a human-induced climate crisis.

The World Economic Forum has estimated that the North and South Poles experienced unprecedented heatwaves in 2022 - temperatures were up to 40 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

Coldest temperature in #Siberia 🇷🇺 since 2002! 🥶



🌡️-61.9°C Zhilinda ➡️ 0.1°C from the monthly record since 1942 [-64°C were also recorded in the 1880's].



🌡️-60.0°C Olenek ➡️ 1st -60°C since 1969 & coldest since Jan. 1959!

🌡️-59.8°C Suhana

🌡️-59.7°C Delyankir

🌡️-59.5°C Oymyakon pic.twitter.com/OvV3RBAz3J — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) January 10, 2023

The extreme cold is expected to focus over the eastern half of Russia over the next few days, gradually shifting eastward through the weekend.

Low temperatures for the 24 hours ending January 11. (ogimet.com) (ogimet.com)

Exceptional:

Dzalinda (correct pronunciation Zhilinda) in Yakutia dropped to -62.1C on 10 January,a new monthly record (all time low is -63.5C) and first -62C in Russia since 2002.

In the past a total of 37 Russian stations reached -62C but after 1984 this has become a rare event pic.twitter.com/931193FbHB — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) January 11, 2023

Such cold has become uncommon in recent decades because of human-caused climate change. Global warming decreases the frequency and intensity of cold air outbreaks, but it does not eliminate them.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies