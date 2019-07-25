Record breaking temperatures force Europeans out on to beaches, lakes, and fountains to cool off.

Europe is experiencing its second heatwave of the summer as temperatures hovered close to or above the forties in parts of the continent.

Meteorologists are warning residents not to make unnecessary journeys and politicians are calling on employers to take the necessary precautions to protect their workers.

In London, the Met Office recorded the country's highest July temperature at 36.9 degrees celsius.

For many the hot weather forced them out on to beaches and anywhere where they could cool off.

People cool off in a fountain in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Europeans are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe could see a record-breaking heat wave. (AP)

A man passes a fountain on an extreme hot summer day, with highs of 40 degrees Celsius, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the center of Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Europe faces another heatwave with record temperatures. (Martin Meissner / AP)

Polar bears take a rest in the shadows during an extreme hot summer Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany faces another heatwave with temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius. (AP)

A water canon of the German police waters trees in Wuppertal, western Germany, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Hot temperatures are expected all over Europe during the next days. (AP)

A dog jumps into a small lake in Floersheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A heatwave struck most parts of Europe. (AP)

People enjoy a hot summer day at the old Danube river, as a heatwave hits the country, in Vienna, Austria, July 23, 2019. (Reuters)

Tourists cool off in a public fountain near the Atomium during a summer hot day in Brussels, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Europeans are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe could see a record-breaking heat wave. (AP)

Two men cool off in a public fountain near the Atomium during a summer hot day in Brussels, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Europeans are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe could see a record-breaking heat wave. (AP)

Visitors sit in deckchairs at Alnwick Gardens in Alnwick, England, Wednesday July 24, 2019, as the country experiences a heatwave. (AP)

A picture shows a dry part of the bed of the River Loire at Montjean-sur-Loire, western France on July 24, 2019, as drought conditions prevail over much of western Europe. A new heatwave blasted into northern Europe that could set records in several countries, including France. (AFP)

People cool off next to the fountains at Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Temperatures in Paris are forecast to reach 41 degrees C (86 F), on Thursday. (AP)

A family cool off in Labenne, southwestern France, Tuesday July 23, 2018 where the temperature rose to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP)

People cool off next to the fountains at Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Temperatures in Paris are forecast to reach 41 degrees C (86 F), on Thursday. (AP)

People visit the Vejers Strand, Beach in South Western Jutland, Denmark, on July 24, 2019. Weather forecasters predict new temperature highs across western Europe hit by another heatwave setting new temperature records. (AFP)

People cool off under a tree as the sun sets during a hot summer day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July, 24, 2019. (AP)

People cool off as they enjoy a water fight on the Malieveld, in The Hague city center, on July 24, 2019, during a heatwave. Belgium and the Netherlands recorded their highest ever temperatures as a European heatwave neared its peak on July 24, impacting rail transport and prompting a spike in drownings as people took to the water. (AFP)

Source: TRT World