Fast News

Only Ukraine must decide its own future, says Poland's president in a speech to Ukraine's parliament.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has demanded a complete Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory during a visit to Kiev. (Reuters)

Only Ukraine has the right to decide its future, the Polish president has told lawmakers in a surprise visit to Kiev.

Andrzej Duda became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian parliament since Russia's February 24 incursion into Ukraine.

Kiev has ruled out any peace deal that would involve it ceding territory and has dismissed calls for a ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining in territory they have occupied, saying this would simply give Moscow time to rebuild its forces.

"Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to Putin's demands," Duda said. "Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future... nothing about you without you," he added, to a standing ovation in the chamber.

READ MORE: Kiev asks remaining Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol to surrender

'Russia should completely withdraw'

Duda said that the international community must demand that Russia completely withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

"If Ukraine is sacrificed for...economic reasons or political ambitions - even a centimetre of its territory - it will be a huge blow not only for the Ukrainian nation, but for the entire Western world," he said.

Birthplace of the Solidarity trade union that played a role in ending Communism in eastern Europe, Poland's relations with Russia have long been fraught and Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kiev's staunchest allies.

Poland is a strong advocate of tough sanctions against Russia and has been vocal in its support of Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union.

"I will not rest until Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union," he said.

READ MORE: Biden signs $40B military, economic support package for Ukraine

Source: TRTWorld and agencies