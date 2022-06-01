Fast News

Russia seizes nearly 80% of Sievierodonetsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, and the US decides to send advanced rocket systems to Kiev as fighting continues on its 98th day.

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffins of Andriy Vertiev and Serhiy Evtushenko, Ukrainian servicemen, killed during the fighting, at Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine losing up to 100 soldiers a day

Between 60 and 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying on the battlefield every day, and another 500 wounded, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told US newsgroup Newsmax in an interview.

"The situation in the east is very difficult," Zelensky told Newsmax. "We are losing 60 to 100 soldiers per day, killed in action, and around 500 people wounded in action," said the 44-year-old leader, speaking through an interpreter.

The high level of losses comes as Russian forces are reportedly close to seizing control of the city of Severodonetsk, after a lengthy siege involving intense artillery and aerial bombardment. The Ukrainian government estimated last week that the Russians have lost more than 30,000 soldiers since beginning their aggression on February 24.

'Eighty percent' of Sievierodonetsk under Russian control

A regional Ukrainian governor has said Russian troops have taken control of about 80 percent of the key city of Sievierodonetsk.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said Russian troops were advancing amid fierce street battles with Ukrainian defenders of the city. He noted that in some districts the Ukrainian troops managed to push the Russians back.

Russians advance on Sievierodonetsk as Kiev awaits US weapons

Russian army edged closer to taking the key eastern Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk but Kiev's hopes of holding off their forces were boosted by a US pledge of more advanced rocket systems to help their defence.

"The Russians control 70 percent of Sievierodonetsk," Luhansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday announced on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing to prepared positions.

"If in two or three days, the Russians take control of Sievierodonetsk, they will install artillery and mortars and will bombard more intensely Lysychansk," the Ukrainian-held city across the river, he said.

Biden announces $700 million in security assistance for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced $700 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine as the conflict drags on in the eastern part of that country.

"Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military," Biden said in a statement.

"Thanks to the additional funding for Ukraine, passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support in the US Congress, the United States will be able to keep providing Ukraine with more of the weapons that they are using so effectively to repel Russian attacks," said the president.

Ukraine gave assurances to US on use of advanced weapons: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukraine has provided assurances that advanced arms being provided will not be used to target Russian territories.

"There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our allies and partners," Blinken said at a news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Blinken said US President Joe Biden was clear with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, even before the aggression in Ukraine, about what Washington would do if Moscow proceeds with a war in Ukraine.

Civilians sheltering from Russian shelling under Ukraine chemical plant - governor

A number of civilians are sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and authorities fear it still has stocks of dangerous materials, the regional governor told Reuters news agency.

Russian forces entered the city, the largest still held by Ukraine in the eastern Luhansk region, late last week after weeks of shelling as they try to take full control of the industrial Donbass region.

Ukraine on Tuesday said a Russian air strike hit a nitric acid tank in Sievierodonetsk, releasing a large pink cloud.

Interpol warns of flood of illicit arms after Ukraine conflict

Many of the weapons being sent to Ukraine will eventually wind up in criminal hands in Europe and beyond, Interpol's chief warned, urging countries to start scrutinising arms-tracking databases.

"The high availability of weapons during the current conflict will result in the proliferation in illicit arms in the post-conflict phase," Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said.

That will only empower organised crime groups that have become increasingly global operations, capable of exploiting the chaos created from Russia's bombardments over the past three months

Russia's Lavrov warns US rocket supplies could widen Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supply of US advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine raised the risks of a "third country" being dragged into the conflict.

Lavrov was responding to a question at a news conference in Saudi Arabia about the US plans to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.

US rocket systems for Ukraine not meant to strike Russia - White House official

The United States will provide advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to use in defence against Russian forces but not for strikes inside Russia, a White House official said as Washington seeks to contain escalation of the conflict.

US President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Jonathan Finer, deputy White House national security adviser, said the Ukrainians have been requesting the system and Washington believes it will meet their needs.

Pro-Russia separatists gains outside Ukraine's Avdiivka

Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine claimed they were edging closer to completely encircling the eastern town of Avdiivka after cutting off one of its two main roads.

Together with pro-Moscow separatists, Russian troops have been ramping up attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbass region that has seen heavy fighting since the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The village of Novosselovka 2, located on the outskirts of Avdiivka, "has been liberated" and separatist forces "have taken control of a portion" of the nearby highway, the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on messaging app Telegram.

Russia moves to 'minimise' effects of EU oil ban – Kremlin

Russia said it was moving to limit the damage from an EU oil ban as its other key energy export, gas, has fallen after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

"Sanctions will have a negative effect for Europe, us and the whole global energy market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that a "reorientation" was under way to find alternatives for the oil that will no longer be sold to Europe.

Germany's FM urges long-term Ukraine support

Germany’s foreign minister says the West must give Ukraine long-term support, and is defending the time it’s taking to deliver weapons systems to Kiev.

Annalena Baerbock told the German parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “fundamentally changed” his strategy after failing to take Ukraine quickly. She said that “he is now counting on having more staying power than we who support Ukraine.”

Baerbock said that “we need staying power in supporting Ukraine.”

UN: 2 children killed daily on average in nearly 100 days of conflict in Ukraine

Nearly 100 days of the war in Ukraine have devastated children at a scale and speed unseen since World War II, and on average over two children are killed a day, the UN said.

"Based on reports verified by Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights, on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine -- mostly in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas," according to UNICEF.

In its latest official death toll on Tuesday, the human rights office said at least 262 children have been killed and 415 injured in the war, but it "believes that the actual figures are considerably higher."

Don’t use Ukrainian wheat ‘as a weapon of war,’ Pope says

Pope Francis called for the urgent unblocking of Ukrainian ports to allow the resumption of wheat exports and stave off a global humanitarian crisis.

Speaking during his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics expressed “great concern” for “the blockade of grain exports from Ukraine, on which the lives of millions of people depend, especially in the poorest countries.”

“I earnestly appeal for every effort to be made to resolve this issue and to guarantee the universal human right to food. Please do not use wheat, a staple food, as a weapon of war,” Francis insisted.

UN chief sees progress over food crisis, but deal still some way off

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was hopeful of easing the food crisis prompted by the conflict in Ukraine, but cautioned that any agreement to unblock shipments of commodities such as grain was still some way off.

The conflict has fuelled a global food crisis with surging prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil.

Sievierodonetsk mayor says just 20% of city in Ukrainian hands

Ukrainian forces are holding just a fifth of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk but there is still hope that they can prevent Russia taking full control, the head of the city administration told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Russian forces entered the eastern Ukrainian city, the largest still held by Kiev in the Luhansk region, late last week after weeks of shelling.

If Russia captures the city and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the higher west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the eastern Donbass region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists and a key war aim of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov says:



- Russia has difficulties exporting its grain due to sanctions against Russian vessels

- There are risks that a third country could become involved in Ukraine conflict due to supplies of rocket launchers pic.twitter.com/Li7zOMAwn8 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 1, 2022

US 'adding fuel to the fire' with new arms supplies: Kremlin

The Kremlin has accused Washington of "adding fuel to the fire" by planning to supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems, while it said Moscow was taking measures to "minimise" the effects of a partial oil embargo imposed by EU countries.

"We believe that the United States is adding fuel to the fire deliberately and on purpose," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Separately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested that the planned delivery of the new weapons increases the risk of drawing the United States into direct conflict with Russia.

On the fresh EU sanctions, the Kremlin said they "will have a negative effect for Europe, us and the whole global energy market". "But a reorientation is under way (in Russia) that will allow us to minimise the negative consequences," Peskov told reporters.

(The US seeks to) wage war to the last Ukrainian in order to inflict, as they say, a strategic defeat on Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russian gas exports drop 27 percent in January-May: Gazprom

Russia's Gazprom has said its gas exports to countries outside of the former Soviet Union dropped by more than a quarter year-on-year between January and May after losing several European clients.

Exports to countries outside the region totalled 61 billion cubic metres, a 27.6 percent fall from the same period last year, the energy giant said in a statement. Gazprom added that gas deliveries to China via the "Power of Siberia" pipeline were increasing, but it did not provide any figures.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has demanded that clients from "unfriendly countries" — including EU member states — pay for their gas in roubles. The new requirement is seen as a measure to sidestep Western financial sanctions.

Germany to send Kiev anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said his country will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Germany isn’t doing enough to help Kiev fend off Russia.

Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM missiles developed by Germany together with other NATO nations. He said Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the eastern industrial region of the Donbass.

Pope says wheat can't be 'weapon of war', urges lifting of Ukraine block

Pope Francis has appealed to authorities to lift the block on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the grain cannot be used as a "weapon of war".

Speaking at his general audience to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, he said the block should be lifted because many millions of people depend on wheat from Ukraine, particularly in the world's poorest countries.

Russia says will find ways to supply grain, fertilisers despite sanctions

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said Moscow will find ways to supply markets with Russian grain and fertilisers despite Western sanctions, RIA news agency has reported.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was willing to facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports through the Black Sea, as well as shipments of Russian fertiliser, if sanctions were eased, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia cutting off natural gas to Denmark, company says

Denmark’s largest energy company said Russia is cutting off its gas supply as of Wednesday because it refused to pay in roubles, the latest escalation over European energy amid the Ukraine crisis.

Russia previously halted natural gas supplies to Finland, Poland and Bulgaria for refusing a demand to pay in roubles. And on Tuesday, the tap was turned off to the Netherlands.

Danish energy company Orsted said it still expected to be able to serve its customers. “We stand firm in our refusal to pay in rubles, and we’ve been preparing for this scenario,” Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said.

Battle for east rages, Zelenskyy slams Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said "given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Sievierodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just crazy". Russian forces allegedly struck a nitric acid tank in the city on Tuesday, prompting a "stay-at-home" alert for citizens.

One of the industrial hubs on Russia's path to taking the eastern Luhansk region, Sievierodonetsk has become a target of massive Russian firepower. The battle for the strategic eastern city has grown in intensity in recent days, with heavy casualties on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

The situation on the eastern frontline in Donbass, meanwhile, has become increasingly desperate, with Ukrainian towns facing near-constant shelling from Russian forces.

Over half of Sievierodonetsk now with Russia: UK

Russian forces have pushed closer to the centre of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk as fighting intensified over May 30-31, Britain's defence ministry has said.

"Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter. Regional authorities too said that Russians now controlled most of the destroyed city.

"The Russians are storming, consolidating in the centre of Sievierodonetsk, while continuing to destroy infrastructure and industrial facilities," Luhansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday wrote on Telegram.

Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes

China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, Russian news outlet RBK has reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

The European Union banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February. Putin responded by approving the re-registration measure in March, which prompted suggestions foreign owners may never recover planes worth billions of dollars.

China’s air regulator asked all foreign carriers last month to update ownership information, RBK said, citing two unidentified sources. It said Russian airlines that couldn’t provide documents showing their aircraft were “de-registered abroad” were barred. The Civil Aviation Administration of China didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Denmark votes on joining EU's common defence policy

Traditionally eurosceptic Denmark votes in a referendum on whether to overturn its opt-out on the EU's common defence policy after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Polls opened at 8:00 am (0600GMT) and close at 8:00 pm. Final results are due around 11:00 pm.

The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland's and Sweden's applications for NATO membership, as the Ukraine conflict forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policies.

More than 65 percent of Denmark's 4.3 million voters are expected to vote in favour of dropping the exemption, an opinion poll published suggested. Analysts' predictions have, however, been cautious, given the low voter turnout expected in a country that has often said "no" to more EU integration.

Biden: US to send high-tech rockets to Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbass region.

The US plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

In a guest essay published on Tuesday in The New York Times, Biden confirmed that he's decided to "provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."The United States is sending M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), to Ukraine, a US official confirmed, ending days of speculation over the latest upgrade of military aid to Kiev.

A US official told reporters the weapons being sent are Himars, or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which have precision-guided munitions and a longer range than those currently deployed by Ukraine. (AFP Archive)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies