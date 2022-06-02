Fast News

Russia expands its strikes in Ukraine, targeting railways in western Lviv city in a bid to disrupt the flow of Western weapons supply lines, as fighting enters its 99th day.

Some 243 children have been killed so far in the conflict, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing, says Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. (AFP)

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia forcefully took 200,000 Ukrainian children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged that 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully taken to Russia and dispersed across the vast country. They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families.

"The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation, which was International Children's Day.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would punish those responsible but first, it would show Russia on the battlefield that "Ukraine cannot be conquered, that our people will not surrender and our children will not become the property of the occupiers."

Zelenskyy said 243 children have been killed so far in the conflict, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing, adding that it could be more as his government doesn’t have a full picture of the situation in areas occupied by Russian troops.

Russia wounds five in missile attack

A Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said.

Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people were wounded in the strike, adding that more information would be available on Thursday.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country's interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key railway link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel.

However, the head of Ukrainian railways said the damage to the railroad was still being assessed but the tunnel was spared. The strike reportedly delayed three passenger trains, but all later resumed their journeys.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies