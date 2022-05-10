Fast News

Russia marks Victory Day, its biggest patriotic holiday, without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as its grinding military offensive in the European country enters its 76th day.

Alexandra, 12, holds her sister Esyea, 6, who cries as she waves at her mother Irina, while they board a bus to flee from Odessa, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Russia hits Odessa as civilian bodies uncovered northeast

Ukraine's military said that four high-precision Onyx missiles fired from the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula had struck the Odessa area in southern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said that at least 100 civilians remain trapped at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters are making a last stand.

The 44 bodies were found in a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the city of Kharkiv, which has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February.

Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites

The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country’s chemical industries.

The claim by Ukraine’s general staff wasn’t immediately explained. However, it comes after oil depots and other industrial sites have been targeted by Russian shelling.

The military said, “The possibility of sabotage at the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine is not ruled out.”

Turkish, Ukrainian defence ministers discuss safe transportation of Turkish ships, planes

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov exchanged over phone views on the safe transportation of Turkish commercial ships and A400M Turkish aircraft stranded in Ukraine.

According to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Akar told Reznikov that Türkiye will continue to do its part in establishing peace in Ukraine and send humanitarian aid.

He also reiterated the importance of declaring a permanent cease-fire at the earliest.

Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing

Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering the possible economic impact, its industry minister said, after Tokyo agreed on a ban with other Group of Seven nations over Moscow's attacks in Ukraine.

"We would like to consider a method of phasing out over time in a way that minimises adverse effects on people's lives and business activities," Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

"We will think about specific methods and timing for reducing or suspending oil imports, taking into account the actual situation," he said.

Poland, Ukraine work on shipping more oil products to Ukraine – officials

Poland and Ukraine are working out ways to ship more oil products to Ukraine and ease fuel shortages there caused by the Russian invasion, officials from both countries said after a joint meeting.

"Poland can act as a major fuel transporter for Ukraine, ensuring the arrival of more than 200,000 tons of product monthly," Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a Facebook post.

Insurance claims for damaged ships, delayed cargos and other marine accidents are likely to spike higher due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty says pic.twitter.com/kSqsnhz9Wo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 10, 2022

Russia not planning to close embassies in Europe

Russia is not planning to proactively close its embassies in Europe in response to unfriendly measures by the West and expansion of sanctions against Moscow, the RIA news agency reported, citing a deputy foreign minister.

"This is not in our tradition," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told RIA.

"Therefore, we believe that the work of diplomatic representative offices is important."

Biden 'worried' Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine offensive, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the attack on Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine's side. Russia's assault on Kiev was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies