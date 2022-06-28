Fast News

Missiles hit shopping mall in central Ukraine, leaving many dead and wounded, as Western leaders promise to support Kiev "as long as it takes" in the Russian offensive, now in its 125th day.

More than 4,634 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the offensive started on February 24 according to the UN. (AP)

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Ukrainian president accuses Russia of 'terrorism'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Russia for its “calculated" air strikes on the shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk, saying it was an act of “terrorism.”

At least 16 people were reportedly killed and many were injured in the attack.

“The Russian state has become the largest terrorist organisation in the world. And this is a fact. And this must be a legal fact,” he said.

Russia says missile hit weapons depot in Kremenchuk shopping centre

Russia's defence ministry has denied hitting a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk with missiles, saying it had struck a weapons depot and a subsequent explosion of ammunition had triggered a fire in the nearby mall.

At least 16 people were killed on Monday in what Kiev said was a direct Russian missile strike against the busy shopping centre.

Moscow rejected those accounts, saying it had hit a legitimate military target in the city, and that the shopping centre was not in use.

G7 denounces 'war crime' as Russian strike kills shoppers

The Group of Seven leaders branded a Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in central Ukraine "a war crime" at a meeting in Germany where they looked to step up sanctions on Moscow.

The leaders vowed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible would be held to account for Monday's strike in the city of Kremenchuk, carried out during the shopping mall's busiest hours.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime," they said in a statement condemning the "abominable attack."

Western nations have pledged steadfast support for Ukraine on the second day of the G7 summit.



Leaders held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promising more help for Kiev and more pressure on Moscow pic.twitter.com/3UjMlpFnwS — TRT World (@trtworld) June 28, 2022

Russia expands US sanctions list to include Biden's wife and daughter

Russia has expanded its US 'stop-list', including in it the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden as well as other prominent figures among 25 Americans.

The step was taken "as a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia will be greater threat to European security after Ukraine - UK

Russia will likely be an even greater threat to European security after the conflict in Ukraine than it was before and the British army must be prepared, its Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders has said.

Sanders, who became chief of the general staff this month, used his first speech to warn that the army must be ready to fight to "avert conflict", in what appeared to be an appeal for modernisation and possibly further defence spending.

"While Russia's conventional capability will be much reduced for a time at least, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's declared intent recently to restore the lands of historic Russia makes any respite temporary and the threat will become even more acute," Sanders said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute.

UK working on getting Ukraine's grain out

G7 leaders are working on finding a way of letting Ukraine export its grain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"We're working on it, we're all working on it," he said at the start of a five-way meeting with France's Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Mario Draghi, Germany's Olaf Scholz and the US's Joe Biden, when asked if they were going to get the grain out of Ukraine.

Ukraine's bulk grain exports are being hindered by a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, forcing exporters to use less efficient land routes.

Moody's ratings agency confirms that Russia defaults on its foreign debt for the first time in a century, after bond holders have not received $100 million in interest paymentshttps://t.co/78KosuTWOS — TRT World (@trtworld) June 28, 2022

G7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support

The Group of Seven developed economies have wrapped up their summit intended to send a strong signal of long-term commitment to Ukraine's future, ensuring that Russia pays a higher price for its offensive while also attempting to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change.

The leaders of the US, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Canada and Japan pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” after conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Officials have said during the summit that leaders of the major economies are preparing to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

Russia's Medvedev: Any NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to WW3

Any encroachment on the Crimea peninsula by a NATO member-state could amount to a declaration of war on Russia which could lead to "World War Three," Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, has said.

"For us, Crimea is a part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to encroach on Crimea is a declaration of war against our country," Medvedev told the news website Argumenty i Fakty.

"And if this is done by a NATO member-state, this means conflict with the entire North Atlantic alliance; a World War Three. A complete catastrophe."

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Russia would strengthen its borders and would be "ready for retaliatory steps," and that could include the prospect of installing Iskander hypersonic missiles "on their threshold."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies