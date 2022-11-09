Fast News

Russia orders its troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a potential turning point in conflict – now in its 260th day.

US General Mark Milley says some 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were probably killed since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (AP)

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Top US general: Military casualties almost same for Russia, Ukraine

America's top general has estimated that Russia's military had suffered more than 100,000 soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kiev's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the conflict.

"You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering," Army General Mark Milley told the Economic Club of New York.

He added 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were also probably killed in the conflict since Russia began its attacks in February.

Biden expects Ukraine aid to continue uninterrupted

US President Joe Biden has said Russia's order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having "real problems" with its military.

Biden told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited until after the US congressional election to announce the withdrawal. "It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military," he said.

He said the withdrawal would allow both sides to recalibrate their positions over the winter, but it remained to be seen whether Ukraine was prepared to compromise with Russia.

Biden said he expects US aid to Ukraine to continue without interruption despite skepticism expressed by Republicans who appear poised to take control of the House of Representatives.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies