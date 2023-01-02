Fast News

Ukrainian officials say suspected kamikaze drone targeted the capital Kiev and Russia's defence carries out air strike on Ukrainian facility manufacturing attack drones as fighting enters its 312th day.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kiev's northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said emergency services had been dispatched. (Reuters)

Monday, January 2, 2023

Russian drones hit critical infrastructure in Kiev - officials

A fresh aerial strike has targeted Kiev, after a New Year's day marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least four people in the capital and other cities.

The capital was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am local time (2300 GMT) to retreat to bomb shelters.

"The air defence (system) is working. As of this minute, 16 air targets already have been shot down over the capital," it announced on the messaging app Telegram. "The air alert continues, stay in shelters!"

Russia's drone attacks targeted critical infrastructure in Kiev and the region surrounding it, says Kiev region’s governor Oleksiy Kuleba — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 2, 2023

