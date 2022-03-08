Fast News

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens while Russia intensifies shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grow increasingly scarce as war in the European country continues on thirteenth day.

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces inspect a damaged military vehicle in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on March 7, 2022. (AP)

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Ukraine: Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov killed

A Russian general has been killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.

It identified him as Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, and said he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

It was not possible to confirm the death independently. Russia has not commented.

Another Russian general was killed earlier in the fighting. A local officers' organisation in Russia confirmed the death in Ukraine of Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division.

Sukhovetsky also took part in Russia's military campaign in Syria.

Major General Vitaliy Gerasimov, the chief of staff with Russia’s 41st Combined Arms Army, has been eliminated by Ukraine's military intelligence operators.

Ukrainian FM: Will propose direct talks between Putin, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said when he meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Türkiye on Thursday he will propose direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

"We want talks between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin since he is the one who makes the final decisions," Kuleba said early on Tuesday on Ukrainian television.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy often proposed direct talks with Putin in the runup to the war and said he called the Kremlin on the eve of the Russian invasion but got no reply. Putin has agreed to speak only with Western leaders.

Kuleba spoke after a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Grateful to the US for standing by Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter.

"We are coordinating intensively on crucial further steps to increase pressure on Russia."

We want talks between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin since he is the one who makes the final decisions Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



Nebenzia: Russia to carry out ceasefire in several Ukrainian cities

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has said Russia will carry out a ceasefire on Tuesday morning at 10 am Moscow time and open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy and Mariupol.

He took the floor at the end of a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on Monday to make the announcement.

"This proposal doesn't have any demands about the citizens being sent necessarily to Russia, into Russian territory," he said.

"There's also evacuation offered towards Ukrainian cities to the west of Kiev, and ultimately it will be the choice of the people themselves where they want to be evacuated to," Nebenzia said.

