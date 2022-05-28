Fast News

Russia continues its offensive on eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbass region, claiming to capture a railway hub while fears mount it will meet the same fate as Mariupol as the conflict enters the 94th day.

A man walks outside a gypsum manufacturing plant after shelling in the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass on May 27, 2022. (AFP)

Saturday May 28, 2022

Russia aims to occupy entire Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy spoke defiantly in two speeches about his country’s ultimate victory over Russian forces in both the most pressing battle in eastern Ukraine and the war, generally.

“Ukraine is a country that has destroyed the myth about the extraordinary power of the Russian army — an army that supposedly, in a few days, could conquer anyone it wants,” he told Stanford University students by video.

“Now Russia is trying to occupy the entire state but we feel strong enough to think about the future of Ukraine, which will be open to the world.”

Communist deputy demands Russian withdrawal

Breaking with the party line in a rare show of opposition to his country’s offensive on Ukraine, a Communist Party legislative deputy in Russia’s Far East demanded an end to the military operation and withdrawal of Russian forces.

“We understand that if our country doesn’t stop the military operation, we’ll have more orphans in our country,” Leonid Vasyukevich said at a meeting of the Primorsk regional Legislative Assembly in the Pacific port of Vladivostok.

Another deputy followed to support Vasyukevich’s views but the legislative assembly’s chairman issued a statement afterward calling the remarks a “political provocation” not supported by the majority of lawmakers.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies