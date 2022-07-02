Fast News

Accusations are mounting against Russia after missile strikes targeted Ukraine's Odessa leaving tens dead, wounding dozens as Kiev accuses Moscow of engaging in state "terror" as conflict enters into 129th day.

Top Russian general inspects troops involved in Ukraine operation

The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, has inspected divisions of Russian troops involved in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry said.

The ministry published still photographs of Gerasimov at work. It was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Gerasimov had visited Ukraine itself.

The ministry issued a similar statement about Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu last week.

France, UK vow to support Ukraine in its conflict

The UK and France have pledged to support Ukraine in its war for freedom, according to a statement by UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Paris to discuss the need to maintain the two countries’ commitment and cooperation with each other.

The two agreed to maintain strong ties in light of a global situation dominated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as high inflation, trade and supply chain challenges caused by the global pandemic and Brexit.

Strong 'explosions' rock Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv

Powerful explosions were heard in the early hours of the day in the Ukrainian southern city of Mykolaiv, mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a social media post.

"There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!" Senkevich wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately known what caused the explosions. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Air raid sirens sounded across the whole Mykolaiv region before the blasts.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies