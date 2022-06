Fast News

Ukraine struggles to hold its ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk as President Zelenskyy vows to reverse Russia's gains in fighting — now in its 105th day.

Speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Russia's Sergey Lavrov said he appreciated Türkiye's efforts in looking for ways to resolve the situation. (AP)

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Onus on Ukraine to de-mine ports: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the onus is on Ukraine to solve the problem of resuming grain shipments by de-mining its ports, adding that no action was required on the Russian side because it had already made the necessary commitments.

After a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Lavrov also said Russia values Türkiye's efforts to resolve the situation about grain exports. He alleged that the main problem was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to discuss the clearing of sea mines.

Russian and Turkish militaries are discussing the issue of clearing mines in Ukraine's sea ports to allow grain exports, Lavrov said. He expressed readiness to provide any kind of security for ships — "hand-in-hand" with Turkish counterparts.

To solve the problem, the only thing needed is for the Ukrainians to let vessels out of their ports, either by de-mining them or by marking out safe corridors, nothing more is required Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Türkiye urges all parties to pave way for exports amid conflict

Türkiye has urged all parties concerned to jointly pave the way for the export of products from both Ukraine and Russia, which are locked in a conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said at a press conference alongside Russia's Sergey Lavrov.

Cavusoglu said he held a "fruitful" meeting with the Russian foreign minister and called Russian demands for an end to sanctions to help grain onto the world market "legitimate".

Cavusoglu said dialogue was needed on measures to be taken for the safe passage of ships from Ukraine, adding that Ankara found the United Nations' plan to establish a mechanism on food corridor "reasonable and feasible".

Türkiye is involved in efforts for the establishment of a UN-led mechanism that would create a secure corridor for the shipment of the Ukrainian grain — and for Russia to export food and fertiliser.

If we need to open up the international market to Ukrainian grain, we see the removal of obstacles standing in the way of Russia's exports as a legitimate demand Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Talks need to resume before Putin-Zelenskyy meeting: Lavrov

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine need to resume before any possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

At a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Lavrov also asserted that Russia will fulfil the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine. He suggested that Russia was ready for a meeting with representatives of the United Nations and Ukraine in Istanbul, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu suggested that there may again be grounds for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, which have hit a roadblock.

Governor: Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day", the regional governor has said.

"It is possible that we will have to retreat" to better fortified positions, Luhansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview on the TV channel 1+1. But Ukraine's forces will not give up the city, he added.

Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, he added.

Grain shipments may resume from Ukraine's Berdyansk port this week

Grain shipments will resume from Ukraine's Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Berdyansk this week after work was completed to de-mine it, Russia's TASS news agency has cited local authorities as saying.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.

Norway donates 22 howitzers to Ukraine

Norway has donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, including spare parts, ammunition and other gear, the Norwegian defence ministry has said.

"The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon," it said in a statement.

Ukraine launching 'Book of Executioners' to detail 'war crimes'

Ukraine is launching a "Book of Executioners", a system to collate evidence of "war crimes" that Kiev says were committed during Russia's military offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects since the Kremlin started its offensive on February 24.

"Next week, a special publication is to be launched - 'The Book of Executioners' - an information system to collect a confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Zelenskyy said this would be a key element in his longstanding pledge to bring to account Russian servicemen who have committed what Ukrainian authorities have described as murders, rape and looting. "These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians," he said.

