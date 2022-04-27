Fast News

US presses its allies to move "heaven and earth" to keep Kiev well-supplied with weapons as Russia rains fire on eastern and southern Ukraine in ongoing fighting – now in its 63rd day.

Russia continues to target Ukrainian military assets and logistics infrastructure nationwide, British military intelligence said in an update. (AP)

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Britain says Ukraine controls majority of its airspace



Ukraine retains control over the majority of its airspace, Britain's defence ministry has said, adding that Russia has failed to effectively destroy the country's air force or suppress its air defences.

"Russia has very limited air access to the north and west of Ukraine, limiting offensive actions to deep strikes withstand-off weapons," it said on Twitter.

"Russian air activity is primarily focused on southern and eastern Ukraine, providing support to Russian ground forces," the ministry added in a regular bulletin.

Russian gas supplies resume to Poland - operator data

Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators have shown.

Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour at 0422 GMT.

US: Allies must move 'at the speed of war' to help Ukraine

The US defence chief urged Ukraine's allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kiev.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting of officials from about 40 countries at the US airbase at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.

“We’ve got to move at the speed of war,” Austin said. He said he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”

Russian gas continues to flow to Bulgaria - Bulgartransgaz

Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria continue to flow for the time being, Vladimir Malinov, executive director of Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz, has said.

Bulgaria's energy ministry said Russia's Gazprom has informed Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz it will halt gas supplies as of Wednesday. The ministry will give a news briefing on the situation later on Wednesday morning.

'Ramp up' tank and warplane production for Ukraine

Ukraine's fate is hanging in the balance and its allies must brace for the long haul and "ramp up" military production including tanks and planes to help, Britain's foreign minister will say on Wednesday.

The global security structures that should have prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin's offensive have failed, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will say in a speech calling for "a new approach".

"We cannot be complacent –– the fate of Ukraine remains in the balance," she will say, according to a preview of her address to diplomats and business leaders in London.

Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod, ammunition depot on fire

A series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Russian city Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said, and an ammunition depot in the province was on fire.

Gladkov said no civilians had been hurt by the fire which broke out at a facility near Staraya Nelidovka village. Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.

The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia began attacking Ukraine two months ago.

Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business in Russia, Ukraine

Drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd has said it will temporarily suspend business in Russia and Ukraine, making it the first major Chinese company to halt sales to Russia since the country launched its offensive in neighbouring Ukraine in February.

"DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions," the privately held company said in a statement. "Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine."

Although Western firms have pulled out of Russia in protest, many Chinese companies have stayed there, taking a cue from Beijing's stance of refraining from criticism of Moscow over the assault.

Ukrainian officials and citizens have accused DJI, the world's largest maker of consumer and industrial drones, of leaking data on the Ukrainian military to Russia.

India's ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia – sources

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say.

Several Indian companies including ONGC have stakes in Russian oil and gas assets, and India has been buying more Russian crude since Moscow attacked Ukraine, snapping up the popular Urals crude grade, while other buyers have shunned Russian exports.

ONGC has a 20 percent stake in the Sakhalin 1 project that produces a Russian grade known as Sokol, which ONGC exports through tenders. Sokol is mostly bought by North Asian buyers and loaded from South Korea.

However, Moscow's ability to ship that grade, which requires vessels that can break through the ice, is becoming harder due to concerns from shippers over reputational risk and the increasing difficulty for Russian assets to find insurance coverage.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies