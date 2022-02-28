Fast News

World watches fifth day of the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two as fighting rages on multiple fronts in Ukraine while its western allies pile sanctions against Russia. Latest updates:

A satellite image shows the aftermath of shelling along Soborna street in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Monday, February 28, 2022

UN: Ukraine radioactive waste site struck

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has said missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.

In a statement, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike.

He said his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.

The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged.

Such facilities typically hold low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a "very real risk."

He said if the sites are damaged there could be "potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment."

Do you need to be a Middle Easterner to ‘qualify’ as a refugee?



Some Western media outlets are receiving heavy criticism for 'racism' for their coverage of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/JDjwdGZMoE — TRT World (@trtworld) February 27, 2022

Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

Australia has said it will provide "lethal" military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The Australian government's announcement gave no details on what material it may be sending.

The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.

Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.

Minsk is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kiev and in the major city of Kharkiv in morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kiev had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Lines of cars clogged many kilometres of roads near Lviv city in western Ukraine as people tried to head to the Poland border. At least 300,000 refugees had already arrived in the EU countries and many more were likely to come, according to the continent’s economic bloc pic.twitter.com/xPuzMs5G74 — TRT World (@trtworld) February 28, 2022

Ukraine: More than 350 civilians dead in Russian military assaults

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's military campaign, including 14 children.

It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia says its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities, adding that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry however acknowledged on Sunday that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Russians wait in long queues outside ATM machines around the country, worried that new Western sanctions on banks will trigger shortages of cash and disrupt payment systems pic.twitter.com/SWEVASF0nI — TRT World (@trtworld) February 27, 2022

European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank 'failing or likely to fail'

The European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank is facing bankruptcy, the European Central Bank has said, in the wake of sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for its war on Ukraine.

Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Austria and with branches in Croatia and Slovenia, has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions", the ECB said on Monday.

"The European Central Bank (ECB) has assessed that Sberbank Europe AG and its two subsidiaries in the banking union, Sberbank d.d. in Croatia and Sberbank banka d.d. in Slovenia, are failing or likely to fail owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation," the ECB said in a statement.

"The bank is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due," it added.





For live updates from Sunday (February 27) click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies