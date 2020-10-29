Fast News

French anti-terrorist body says it is looking into the knife attack that officials say has killed at least two people. Nice mayor Christian Estrosi says suspect hospitalised.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi talks to the police at the site of a knife attack outside a church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020. (Reuters)

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice has killed two people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him.

Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, who described the attack as terrorism, tweeted that Thursday's attack took place near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

One of the people was killed inside the church and is believed to be the church warden, Estrosi said.

"The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained, he is on his way to hospital, he is alive," Estrosi told reporters.

Police and other officials are putting the death toll at three. A police source said a woman was decapitated.

France has been on high alert for terror attacks since the 2015 massacre at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and the trial of suspected accomplices in that attack is currently underway in Paris. Since then, a wave of attacks on French soil, often by so-called "lone wolf" assailants, has killed more than 250 people.

In October, school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded for showing Hebdo's caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous, to his students in a class on civics. Depicting prophets is strictly avoided in Islam.

Muslims' objections to the Hebdo caricatures also include the complaint that they were meant to insult all Muslims and are often seen in the larger context of a rising anti-Islam sentiment in the country, with successive French governments introducing laws that have targeted Muslims for practices such as eating Halal food and women wearing the hijab.

The assault prompted lawmakers in parliament to hold a minute of silence, before Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers abruptly left for an emergency meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.

"Enough is enough," Estrosi said. "It's time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory."

Similarities with Paty attack?

French politician Marine Le Pen also spoke of a decapitation having occurred in the attack.

Estrosi said the victims had been killed in a "horrible way".

"The methods match, without doubt, those used against the brave teacher in Conflans Sainte Honorine, Samuel Paty," he said.

Giving a toll that differed from figures from the police and French media, Estrosi said he could confirm that two people had died.

He said a third person, a woman who was gravely injured, had tried to escape from inside the church and had fled into a bar opposite the building.

The French anti-terrorist prosecutor's department said it had been asked to investigate the attack.

Reuters journalists at the scene said police armed with automatic weapons had put up a security cordon around the church, which is on Nice's Jean Medecin avenue, the city's main shopping thoroughfare. Ambulances and fire service vehicles were also at the scene.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.

That has prompted an outpouring of anger in parts of the Muslim world, with many governments accusing French leader Emmanuel Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

Protests against Macron and anti-Islam policies have taken place from Bangladesh to Gaze in recent days. Stories across the Arab world have pulled French products and leaders, including Turkey's President Erdogan, have asked for a boycott of products made in France.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

Source: AFP