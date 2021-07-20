Fast News

Clothing has long been an issue in beach sports, with some women players finding bikinis degrading or impractical.

Norwegian women's beach handball team has been fined $1,764 (1,500 euros) for being "improperly dressed" after the women wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a European championship match in Bulgaria.

Norwegian officials reacted sharply on Tuesday to the Disciplinary Committee of the European Handball Federation (EHF) decision on Monday to fine Norway $1,768 (1,500 euros), or $176.8 (150 euros) per player, after they wore shorts in their bronze-medal match loss to Spain at the European Beach Handball Championship in Varna, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

"In 2021, it shouldn't even be an issue," the president of the Norwegian Volleyball Federation, Eirik Sordahl, told national news agency NTB.

Beach Handball's rules stipulate that female players must wear tops and bikini bottoms. Men wear tank tops and shorts.

"Athletes’ uniforms and accessories contribute to helping athletes increase their performance as well as remain coherent with the sportive and attractive image of the sport," the uniform regulations add.

"Female athletes must wear bikini bottoms...with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg."

"It's completely ridiculous," Norway's Minister for Culture and Sports, Abid Raja, tweeted after Monday's ruling.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) said in a statement that its disciplinary commission had dealt with "a case of improper clothing" in the bronze medal match against Spain.

It added that the shorts were "not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game."

The fine, worked out at 150 euros per player, was criticised by the Norwegian federation while the country's sports minister Abid Raja said it was "completely ridiculous" and attitudes needed to change.

No logic in prohibiting female beach volleyball players from wearing shorts. Absolutely fine if a player wants to wear the standard bikini, but if there's no difference in performance then they should be able to choose their outfit. A case of outdated and sexist regulations here https://t.co/Wh7cl02inI — Nancy Gillen (@Nancy_Gillen) July 17, 2021

The Norwegian federation said on Twitter it was proud of the women for standing up and saying enough was enough.

"We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing, so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with," it added.

I loathe that the official uniform of women's beach volleyball includes a bikini bottom. Unless officials think there is an unfair performance advantage to wearing shorts (tbf, being comfortable probably is an advantage), then these rulings are stupid. Every time. https://t.co/KLb9xUqwHm — West Coast Lass (@Liv_F) July 17, 2021

Source: Reuters