The nine-month sentence of Pablo Hasel, known for his virulently anti-establishment raps, has prompted debate over freedom of expression in Spain and sparked protests that have at times turned violent.

Police officers detain a person during a protest in support of rap singer Pablo Hasel after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Protesters have thrown bottles, stones, and rubbish containers at police in Barcelona as clashes continued for a sixth consecutive night following the jailing of a rapper over charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

"You have taught us that being peaceful is useless," read a banner carried by protesters.

6 nights in a row of protests against the incarceration of the rapper Pablo Hasel. All over Spain, these are pics from Barcelona: “You taught us that being peaceful is useless”. https://t.co/AgkmJn5FeP — Monica Zaldivar🎗 (@smonicats) February 21, 2021

Cost of damage

Five people were arrested during Sunday's protests for robbing shops and a police officer was injured, according to a Twitter post by the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the city, local police said.

Protesters had looted shops on Saturday on Barcelona's most prestigious shopping street, Passeig de Gracia, while also smashing windows in the Palau de la Musica concert hall

On Sunday, a lone man outside the concert hall shouted at protesters: "You don't touch the Palau."

Five nights of trashed shops and burned containers has caused $1.09 million in damages in Barcelona, the city council said.

"Apart from the economic damage, we have suffered damage to the image of Barcelona as a welcoming and peaceful city,” Luis Sans, president of the Association of Friends of Passeig de Gracia, told El Pais newspaper.

Barcelona Spain 🇪🇦 is literally on Fire 🔥. Anti Govt protests in relation to jailing for 9 months of Rapper for allegedly insulting Spain's monarchy and glorifying terrorism. This is a fight against free speech, exactly what's happening to us all now. Long Live Freedom 👊 pic.twitter.com/R2bUmVd3LG — ✖️RISE✖️® (@timesuppeople) February 21, 2021

Nearly 100 arrested

More than 95 people have been arrested across Catalonia and in other Spanish cities since Hasel was arrested and jailed on Tuesday. One woman lost an eye during clashes in Barcelona, triggering calls from politicians to investigate police tactics.

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem was among artists, celebrities and politicians who called for a change in the law covering freedom of expression. The Spanish government said last week it would scrap prison sentences for offences involving cases of freedom of speech.

Source: Reuters