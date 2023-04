Fast News

US accused Moscow of turning to 'rogue regimes to try to unlawfully obtain' weapons to support its war in Ukraine, while the latter accused western nations of unchecked supply of weapons.

Russia and Western nations have traded barbs on illegal international arms transfers, with the US saying that the international community has every right to support Ukraine's defence in the face of Russian war against its neighbour.

Russia on Monday convened a UN Security Council meeting on "risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment" which the US mocked as "a thinly veiled effort" to portray Russia as a responsible actor in arms control.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations of mass-scale transfers of arms and ammunition to various regions including the Middle East, the Balkans, and North Africa, hence the unchecked spread of military goods throughout the world.

"The US and its allies are putting pressure on third countries...to increase arms supplies to Kiev," Nebenzia said. "Another very dangerous consequence of the unchecked supply of weapons is the risk that it will end up in the hands of terrorists".

Right to defend

Nebenzia said that portable air defence systems and anti-tank systems "show massive risks" for civil aviation and rail transport.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood hit back as his Russian counterpart saying that Ukraine was invaded and it has every right to defend itself and that the international community has every right to support Ukraine to defend itself.

Wood accused Russia of turning to "rogue regimes to try to unlawfully obtain" weapons and equipment to support its military operations.

"In November 2022, the DPRK delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and we know Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from the DPRK," Wood said using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

"Such arms transfers from the DPRK to Russia directly violate Security Council resolutions. These actions, particularly by a permanent member of the Security Council, are deeply disturbing," he added.

He also accused Russia of acquiring drones from Iran in violation of the UN resolutions.

France, the UK, and Albania joined the US in its criticism of Russia, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter with its war in Ukraine.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies