The fine was for attending a surprise birthday gathering in Boris Johnson's honour on the afternoon of June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room at Number 10.

London police are still investigating claims that Johnson and government officials organised and attended at least a dozen boozy events in 2020 and 2021 that violated Britain's then-strict virus curbs. (AFP Archive)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a "full apology" after being fined for breaching Covid-19 lockdown laws in the so-called "Partygate" scandal, but looked set to defy calls for his resignation.

Embattled finance minister Rishi Sunak and Johnson's wife Carrie will also be fined, as the political storm following revelations of a swathe of lockdown-busting parties in and around Downing Street threatens to engulf Johnson once more.

"Let me say immediately that I've paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology," Johnson said during televised remarks.

Johnson's office said his fine was for attending a surprise birthday gathering in his honour on the afternoon of June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room at Number 10.

The prime minister said the event lasted around 10 minutes, and denied that he had lied about not knowingly breaking the law, saying: "In all frankness at that time, it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules.

"But of course the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation," he added.

No-confidence vote

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, swiftly called for the two most senior members of the government to resign.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public," Starmer tweeted.

"They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

However, Johnson said he now wanted "to get on and deliver the mandate that I have", and early signs were that his MPs were currently sticking with him.

Johnson was left fighting for his political survival earlier this year after several lawmakers from his ruling Conservative Party withdrew their support for his leadership over the affair.

An unknown number of Conservative MPs submitted letters calling for a no-confidence vote in Johnson's leadership.

If the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee receives such letters from 54 of Johnson's 360 MPs, it would spark a confidence vote.

Police issue over 50 fines

London's Metropolitan Police earlier announced they had issued more than 50 fines over the parties, without disclosing the number or identities of those being fined.

London police are still investigating claims that Johnson and government officials organised and attended at least a dozen boozy events in 2020 and 2021 that violated Britain's then-strict virus curbs.

Johnson has already apologised for the parties, which included Christmas celebrations and a drink-fuelled gathering the evening before Prince Philip's funeral.

The prime minister initially denied any rule-breaking events had occurred in the complex where he lives and works, and he consistently rejected any suggestion of personal wrongdoing.

Source: AFP