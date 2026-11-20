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OPINION
From giant killers to dream runs — these teams refused to follow the script at 2026 World Cup
Big upsets, fairytale runs and pure chaos. We look at the teams that completely shattered expectations at the World Cup.
'Straight thuggery': FIFA reportedly planning review of Argentina behaviour after defeat to Spain
World Cup 2026 standouts: The biggest names and the breakout heroes who stole the spotlight
OPINION
When is the next World Cup?
The 2030 edition will become the first World Cup staged across three continents and hosted by six countries.
Noureldein Ghanem
The ugly side of the Beautiful Game: Major controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Erdogan phones Sanchez to congratulate Spain on World Cup title
Spain top FIFA ranking, Morocco score new record
Spain celebrate World Cup triumph with victory parade in Madrid
When is the next World Cup?
The 2030 edition will become the first World Cup staged across three continents and hosted by six countries.
Noureldein Ghanem
The ugly side of the Beautiful Game: Major controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Erdogan phones Sanchez to congratulate Spain on World Cup title
Spain top FIFA ranking, Morocco score new record
Spain celebrate World Cup triumph with victory parade in Madrid
Messi calls time on Argentina career after World Cup final heartbreak
The 39-year-old superstar leaves international football as Argentina’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer after a 21-year career that brought two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.
FIFA presidency under fire as CONCACAF, UEFA slam Infantino over scrapped World Cup investment plan
Football confederations question Infantino's fitness to lead FIFA, accusing him of opaque dealings and broken transparency promises made since 2016.
'Nobody is selling football': FIFA says consultations on investment plan will continue
'No single entity can claim to represent all 211 member associations around the world,' FIFA says in response to opposition from continental football bodies.
UEFA to boycott World Cup over FIFA proposals
UEFA has threatened to boycott the FIFA World Cup if the governing body proceeds with plans to allow private investors into its new commercial subsidiary.
UEFA hits out at Infantino's $4.2B FIFA World Cup investment plan
FIFA plans to raise $4.2 billion by selling minority stakes in a new company that will hold the commercial rights to the World Cup and other tournaments, while retaining majority control.
Norway to file FIFA complaint over Balogun red card controversy
Norway says the controversial suspension of Balogun’s World Cup ban could set a dangerous precedent for political interference in football.
When is the next World Cup?
The 2030 edition will become the first World Cup staged across three continents and hosted by six countries.
Noureldein Ghanem
The ugly side of the Beautiful Game: Major controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Erdogan phones Sanchez to congratulate Spain on World Cup title
Spain top FIFA ranking, Morocco score new record
Spain celebrate World Cup triumph with victory parade in Madrid
When is the next World Cup?
The 2030 edition will become the first World Cup staged across three continents and hosted by six countries.
Noureldein Ghanem
The ugly side of the Beautiful Game: Major controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Erdogan phones Sanchez to congratulate Spain on World Cup title
Spain top FIFA ranking, Morocco score new record
Spain celebrate World Cup triumph with victory parade in Madrid
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