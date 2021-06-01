Fast News

South Africa's Foreign Minister Pandor says, "Millions of people in wealthier nations have been vaccinated, while billions of people in poorer countries still wait and are still vulnerable to infection, disease and death."

A refrigerated container with supplies to produce China's Sinovac vaccines against the coronavirus disease arrives at International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil, May 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Five of the world's biggest emerging economies have called for the development and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to be sped up, reiterating that measures such as waiving intellectual property rights over jabs could help poorer nations battle the pandemic.

The joint statement by the so-called "BRICS" group – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – followed an online summit chaired by India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The foreign ministers said "extensive immunisation" would help bring the pandemic to an end, highlighting the "urgency for expeditious development and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines, especially in developing countries."

They also expressed support for the global campaign led by South Africa and India at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive IP rights for Covid-19 vaccines.

Sharing vaccine doses, technology transfers, developing local production and supply chains as well as price transparency would also boost the fight against the infectious disease, the statement added.

'None of us are safe until all of us are safe'

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor earlier on Tuesday reiterated Pretoria's position that "none of us are safe until all of us are safe."

Securing a waiver agreement "will allow use of intellectual property, the sharing of technologies and technology transfer," Pandor told the BRICS meeting, enabling "the production of vaccine therapeutics and wider distribution."

Debate over waiving patents

Supporters of the move argue it will spur production of low-cost generic vaccines, helping poor countries that are struggling to immunise their people.

The US under President Joe Biden has thrown its weight behind the bid alongside China, but other pharmaceutical heavyweights including the EU, Britain and Japan are reluctant.

Opponents argue waiving patents will damage intellectual property rights and erode the profit incentive, ultimately affecting pharmaceutical research and development.

Pharmaceutical companies also point out that manufacturing a vaccine requires know-how and technical resources which cannot be acquired at the flip of a switch.

'Billions of people in poorer countries still wait'

Pandor, speaking by video link from Pretoria, said "millions of people in wealthier nations have been vaccinated, while billions of people in poorer countries still wait and are still vulnerable to infection, disease and death."

Just two percent of global vaccines have been administered in sub-Saharan Africa, according to WHO figures – a situation that Pandor described as a "global gap of vaccine access".

Sixty-three countries have backed the Indian-South African proposal, but unanimity among all 164 WTO member states is needed for agreement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies