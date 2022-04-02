Fast News

Ramadan marks the time that Prophet Mohammed started receiving revelations from the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

Muslim worshippers perform Tarawih prayer at Ayasofya Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye. (AFP)

Hundreds of millions of Muslims in the Middle East and other parts of the world have celebrated the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims in the month of Ramadan fast from sunrise to sunset in fulfilment of one of Islam's five main pillars.

Illuminated messages, known as "mahya", hung between two minarets of the Ayasofya Grand Mosque and the Blue Mosque light up the night ahead of the holy month Ramadan in Istanbul, Türkiye. (AA)

Muslims offer evening prayers called "Tarawih" at Ayasofya Grand Mosque, where a number of events for Ramadan will also be held. Ayasofya was converted into a museum in 1934 and regained its status as a mosque in 2020. (Reuters)

Muslims perform the first Tarawih prayer of Ramadan in the courtyard of the Masjid al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (AA)

Muslims perform prayer on the eve of the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)

A young Syrian boy recites Quran in the village of Jandaris in the countryside of Syria. (AFP)

Palestinian children play with sparklers in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as they welcome the holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)

Muslims gather to perform first tarawih prayer of Ramadan in Washington, United States. (AA)

People do shopping around Eminonu and the Spice Bazaar during preparations for fasting in Istanbul, Türkiye. (AA)

People shop at a wholesale market as they prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Mosul, Iraq. (Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies