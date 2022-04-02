Fast News
Ramadan marks the time that Prophet Mohammed started receiving revelations from the Muslim holy book, the Quran.
Hundreds of millions of Muslims in the Middle East and other parts of the world have celebrated the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.
Muslims in the month of Ramadan fast from sunrise to sunset in fulfilment of one of Islam's five main pillars.
Ramadan marks the time that Prophet Mohammed started receiving revelations from the Muslim holy book, the Quran.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies