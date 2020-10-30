Insight

The US elections are days away, on November 3, 2020. Here’s a look back at President Donald Trump’s four years in office.

Donald Trump was elected in the 2016 elections. But right after his election, many women got together during the first day of his presidency on January 21, 2017, to protest the new president who has been accused by 26 women of sexual misconduct, in the capital. More protests followed around the country.

An ambulance drives through protesters on the National Mall during the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington DC. (Lucas Jackson/Pool Photo / AP)

US President Donald Trump's first trip overseas was to Saudi Arabia, for the 2017 Riyadh summit, on May 20-21, 2017. Leaders and representatives of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and the US attended. Turkey and Iran boycotted the gathering, while Syria was not invited.

King Salman, Presidents Trump and el-Sisi inaugurate the Global Center for Combating Extremism by touching an illuminated globe of the Earth. (Saudi Press Agency)

Scandal broke when the Wall Street Journal revealed that porn actor Stephanie Clifford, known in the industry as Stormy Daniels, had been paid $130,000 by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in October 2016, a month before the presidential election. Daniels had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) about an alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006, four months after his wife Melania Trump had given birth to Trump’s son.

The book "Full Disclosure" by Stormy Daniels is seen for sale in Manhattan, New York, US, October 2, 2018. (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

The US and Saudi Arabia had good relations, not even the killing of dissident Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, Turkey in October 2018 could break. In the photo below, Donald Trump is seen with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who is accused by many as the mastermind behind the Khashoggi killing, discussing arms sales to the kingdom.

In this March 20, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Donald Trump surrounded himself with family members as staff, such as his daughter Ivanka Trump, an adviser and a convert into Judaism, who was with United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at the establishment of an embassy in Jerusalem, Israel, a move that angered Palestine and many Arab states.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, right, and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attend the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018. (Sebastian Scheiner / AP)

Trump also made waves with his “zero tolerance” immigration policy that turned away asylum seekers at the southern border and forcibly separated children from their parents. As of the writing of this article, there are still as many as 545 children who haven’t been reunited with their parents and are at the care of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the US-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Women of faith gather outside the US Customs and Border Protection headquarters to call on the Trump administration to halt its policy of detaining immigrant children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, during a demonstration in Washington, US, June 19, 2018. (Kevin Fogarty / Reuters)

US-Russia relations have been rocky for the four years Trump has been president. There are strong allegations that Russia meddled in the US elections in which he was elected.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin react at the end of the joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. (Leonhard Foeger / Reuters)

Donald Trump’s White House saw the longest federal government shutdown in US history, from midnight EST on December 22, 2018, until January 25, 2019 (35 days). It was because of a congressional disagreement over the budget for the 2019 fiscal year.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. during a news conference a day after a bipartisan group of House and Senate bargainers met to craft a border security compromise aimed at avoiding another government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Trump touted his good relations with North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong Un and became the first president to step foot inside of North Korea ahead of his meeting with the Hermit Kingdom’s leader.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at US President Donald Trump as they sit down for dinner during the second US-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019. (Leah Millis / Reuters)

The United States during Trump’s presidency managed to hammer out a deal with the Taliban after 19 years at war in Afghanistan. But, as TRT World writes, “While the US and its archenemy the Taliban announced they had arrived at some degree of compromise on February 29, no one except the chief US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan American, and top Taliban leaders, knows about the 'secret' annexes to the agreement.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, attends an Afghan Loya Jirga meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 7, 2020. The traditional council opened to decide the release of a final 400 Taliban - the last hurdle to the start of negotiations between Kabul’s political leadership and the Taliban in keeping with a peace deal the United States signed with the insurgent movement in February. (Rahmat Gul / AP)

The Trump administration backed the controversial normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. Promoting tourism, economic trade, and diplomatic ties between these Gulf countries and Israel, Trump said: "Thanks to the great courage of the leaders of these three countries, we take a major stride toward a future in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity."

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

After the previous US President Barack Obama spent his time in office sealing the nuclear deal with Iran, it was Trump’s priority to completely reverse the international diplomatic agreement. This meant that Iranians had to go back to suffering sanctions under Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran, at the US State Department in Washington, US, September 21, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/Pool / Reuters)

Donald Trump was heavily criticised for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, for reacting late, not wearing a mask, and minimising how dire the illness can be in communities across the US. The latest salvo came from former President Barack Obama, who mocked Trump for being jealous of the coverage that Covid is getting.

President Donald Trump tours Puritan Medical Products medical swab manufacturing facility, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Guilford, Maine. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

