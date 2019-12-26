Fast News

This year's astronomical phenomenon was visible from the Middle East across southern India and Southeast Asia before ending over the northern Pacific.

The moon shadow eclipses the sun behind a skyscraper during an annual solar eclipse known as the Ring of Fire phenomenon. (DPA)

Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Thursday.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is not close enough to the Earth to completely obscure the Sun, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

While these types of eclipses occur every year or two, they are only visible from a narrow band of Earth each time and it can be decades before the same pattern is repeated.

People use solar viewers to watch annular solar eclipse in Cheruvathur town in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 26, 2019. (Sivaram V / Reuters)

Hundreds of amateur astronomers, photographers and set up by Singapore's harbour for what some described as a "once in a lifetime" event.

The moon totally covers the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from the south Indian city of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu state on December 26, 2019. (Arun Sankar / AFP)

Eclipse stops play

In southern India, people gathered on the beaches in Tamil Nadu to watch the event.

The eclipse even affected cricket, with play delayed by two hours in a first-class match between Mumbai and Rajkot.

The eastern state of Odisha declared a public holiday, with all government offices, courts, schools and colleges closed.

But in New Delhi, cloud and pollution blocked the view, although only a partial eclipse would have been visible that far north.

School students use DIY solar eclipse viewing equipment to view a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse at a school in Mumbai on December 26, 2019. (INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

In Indonesia, hundreds of people gathered outside Jakarta Planetarium to watch the event using protective glasses supplied by the planetarium, hoping for clear skies at the time of maximum eclipse.

"I could see the eclipse this morning and now am v ery excited to see the peak though now it is cloudy," said Chandra Ayu Dewi, 39, who arrived at 7:00 am with her children.

A girl watches a solar eclipse through a foot X-ray as the moon covers the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Islamabad on December 26, 2019. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)

Outside the narrow band where the "Ring of fire" effect can be observed, skywatchers would see a partial solar eclipse.

Monks wearing solar filter glasses watch a "ring of fire" solar eclipse at the Gaden monastery in a Tibetan colony in Teginkoppa, 50km south of Dharwad in India's southern Karnataka state, on December 26, 2019. (Rakesh Nagar / AFP)

The moon begins to cover the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen behind a Christmas tree star in Bangkok on December 26, 2019. (Mladen Antonov / AFP)

A boy tests a special solar glasses in Siak regency, Riau province, Indonesia, December 25, 2019. (Willy Kurniawan / Reuters)

The next annual eclipse in June 2020 will be visible to a narrow band from Africa to northern Asia.

The following one in June 2021 will only be seen in the Arctic and parts of Canada, Greenland and the remote Russian far east.

Source: AFP