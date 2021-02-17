Snowstorms in Istanbul and other major cities spark joy for those still in touch with their inner child. Here are some snow people from Turkish Twitter.
Istanbul and many major cities in Turkey have been blanketed with snow. The cold snap has brought with it snowstorms, hail and thunder. Yet many people who have been experiencing cabin fever because of coronavirus lockdowns have used the opportunity to build snow people (and creatures, in some instances).
Here are a few select examples they shared on Twitter.
User @ikonumsu says “I was in a snowfight to my heart’s content after many years and enjoyed the snow; it felt good. We also made a humble snowman.”
Yıllar sonra doyasıya kar topu oynadım ve karın tadını çıkardım çok iyi geldi. Kardan adam da yaptık naçizane 😊 ☃️#istanbuldakar#kardanadam pic.twitter.com/5Yj3xN2ylq— ikonumsu (@ikonumsu) February 14, 2021
User @maviyeliz calls her version “a light snowman”.
Light kardanadam ☃️☃️ pic.twitter.com/k77KXr9vm4— maviyeliz (@maviyeliz) February 16, 2021
Painter Baris Yildiz makes a rocket out of snow instead of a human, and mentions Tesla’s Elon Musk as well as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
@elonmusk #dogecoin #bitcoin #altcoin #spacex #tesla #rocket #falcon #Reis @RTErdogan #ressambarisyildiz #wallstreetbets #Dogecoinarmy #dogecointo1dollar #Kardanadam #kardanroket— Ressam Barış YILDIZ (@ressambaris) February 15, 2021
Best regards from TURKEY 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/DRhGfTTLYP
User @Ipeku_ posts “The Positive Photo of the Day” of a snowman built behind a pickup truck.
Günün pozitif fotosu 😁 #Kardanadam #İstanbul pic.twitter.com/YxzgVkgpjD— İpek ❤️💛 (@Ipeku_) February 15, 2021
User @mustalibela (“trouble with a jackknife”) makes a reference to the pandemic, posting a photo of a “model snowman” wearing a face mask.
Örnek kardanadam dbdmdö pic.twitter.com/jSinnZ7hG4— Büş' (@mustalibela) February 14, 2021
Baklava maker Yasar Usta uses their snowman for marketing purposes, writing “from the Yasar Usta Family, especially for Valentine’s Day”.
Yaşar Usta Ailesinden Sevgililer Gününe Özel #Kardanadam 😇 pic.twitter.com/94Lp14Qt8o— Yaşar Usta Burma Kadayıf & Baklava (@yasarusta1986) February 14, 2021
Ilkadim Sakarya Primary School posts one of its students hugging a snowman, writing “Snowman joy”.
Kardan adam sevinci@EbaSamsun @CoskunESEN57 @gnkeklik @akmeseibrahim @HuseyinAKSAKAL_ @ilkadimilce_mem @samsunmem @MaarifHareket @insanogretmen @ALSEZEK @yalcinalpaydin @ugurmenekse05 @ayyildiz_turgay pic.twitter.com/nBDYJmGCgR— ilkadım Sakarya İlkokulu (@sakarya_ilkokul) February 17, 2021
Marmara Anadolu İmam Hatip High School has made a snow whirling dervish, noting “we are awaiting our students like this for the second term. No matter who you are, come to Marmara. A snow whirling dervish with the snow descending from the heavenly skies.”
Öğrencilerimizi işte böyle bekliyoruz, ikinci dönem için... 🧡— Marmara AİHL (@marmara_aihl) February 14, 2021
Ne olursan ol Marmara'ya gel.
☺️☺️☺️
Semadan inen karla semazen... #Kardanadam#gelecekicinegitim@ziyaselcuk pic.twitter.com/Fu2pk5EdkQ
User Emrullah Karakoc has made a joke at the expense of the losing Ankaragucu football team, pointing out that “even Ankaragucu snowmen are unhappy.”
Ankaragüçlülerin kardanadamı bile mutsuz— Emrullah Karakoç (@krkcemruu) February 16, 2021
💛💙#ankaragücü #Kardanadam pic.twitter.com/CR9NHg3wp0
Twitter user @beyazkaranfil ("white carnation") writes “Let’s make snowmen and put carrots on their noses.”
Kardan adam yapalım burnuna havuç takalım #kardanadam pic.twitter.com/754R2nwDxw— Dilan (@_Beyazkaranfil) February 10, 2021
User Zeynep Rana Murat says “everywhere is Trabzon to us” and posts pictures of a snowman she has made.
Bize her yer Trabzon ❤️💙#Kardanadam— Zeynep Rana MURAT (@kahveliyim) February 16, 2021
16.02.2021 👨👩👧☃️📸 pic.twitter.com/Wk84H3VVyQ
User Nezihi Nizam posts the photo of a snow seal or a snowmerperson he has come across, calling it, appropriately, “a snow something”.
Kardan bir şeyler pic.twitter.com/CBKUhp88Pe— Nezihi Nizam (@nezoh) February 15, 2021
Twitter user @Selena34888 has “built a snowman like [her] lockdown style, lying down”.
Karantina modum gibi , yatan kardan adam yaptım.#kardanadam pic.twitter.com/cJyq7qsf1X— Selena (@Selena34888) February 14, 2021
User @fridakolik asks “Who is enjoying the snow?”, posting the photo of a snowman being ‘devoured’ by smaller snowpeople.
Karın keyfini çıkaranlar kimler? #karyağıyor #kar #kardanadam pic.twitter.com/ZQjYgxaIQ7— fridakolik (@frida_kolik_7) February 15, 2021
Thumbnail photo: Twitter user Anil Avci (@anillavci) has decorated his snowman with dentures and a carrot.
Header image: Twitter user Gizem’s (@sijevis4) first ever snowman.