From a death bed to grave, they are unaccompanied.

The coronavirus pandemic has left mankind helpless. The virus not only robs people of life in total isolation but also of dignified funerals. It has altered mourning as people see their loved ones lowered into graves or craned onto pyres by unknown men in hazmat suits. This awful experience is taking away the chance of closure in their hearts.

Here's a set of photographs capturing the lonely funerals in different parts of the world.

Socially distanced mourners watch during the funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London, who died in King's College Hospital in the early hours of Monday after testing positive for coronavirus Friday April 3, 2020. The teenager was buried in the Eternal Gardens at Kemnal Park Cemetery in Chislehurst without his family present as his mother and six siblings are forced to self-isolate. (AP)

In this April 3, 2020, photo, Eric Coleman sits in front of his father's casket during his funeral, in Lexington, S.C. J. Robert Coleman's widow and three sons were spaced apart to follow social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)

Municipality workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, in central Pakistan, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP)

A priest wearing a face masks to protect against coronavirus performs funeral rites at a Madrid cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP)

The municipality workers bury the body of coronavirus victim on the outskirts of Herat province western of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP)

Relatives cry on the grave of coronavirus victim on the outskirts of Herat province west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP)

Three friends sit at a social distance, as they mourn a friend who passed away, at the Pontes crematorium and funeral center in Wilrijk, Belgium, Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP)

A worker, right, tries to disperse a group of people who gathered with flags and floral bouquets outside of a park where an official memorial was held for victims of coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies