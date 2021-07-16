Insight

Amid a pandemic, Eid al Adha will be celebrated by millions of Muslims next week. Here are some pictures from different parts of the world.

In terms of Islam, there are two key Eids consisting of Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha. While Eid al-Fitr heralds the completion of the Holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims around the world fast for a month, Eid al Adha takes place following the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage which is one of the five main pillars of Islam.

Eid al Adha each year takes place to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah (God) and his commitment to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

When Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his willingness and commitment to obey Allah's command without any doubts, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram as the Prophet Ibrahim passed the test.

To commemorate the event, Eid al Adha became the festival of sacrifice.

Following last year's Eid al Adha under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's eid will take place under similar conditions.

Here are some pictures from different parts of the Muslim world.

Sacrificial animals are seen for sale at a makeshift market ahead of Eid-Al-Adha in Buca district, Izmir, Turkey on July 09, 2021. (AA)

Animal market set up on an area of 50 thousand square meters with 90 tents and 3,500 animals. (AA)

Sacrificial animals are seen for sale as people visit a livestock market to buy sacrificial animal ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Taza Khurmatu town of Kirkuk, Iraq on July 15, 2021. (AA)

Prices of sacrificial animals significantly increased compared to last year due to devaluation of Iraqi Dinar against US Dollar. (AA)

A man is seen with a cattle as people visit a livestock market to buy sacrificial animal ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Cairo, Egypt on July 14, 2021. (AA)

A man feeds cattles as people visit a livestock market to buy sacrificial animal ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Cairo, Egypt on July 14, 2021. (AA)

A Pakistani breeder uses crane to carry his animals down from the roof for transporting them to the livestock market for the Muslim's Eid al-Adha in Karachi, Pakistan on July 11, 2021. Due to the crowded population, agricultural land scarcity and irregular urbanization in Karachi, people sometimes keep their animals on their roofs. (AA)

Sacrificial animals are seen for sale at a makeshift "al- Halal" market ahead of Eid-Al-Adha in Gaza City , Gaza on July 09, 2021 (AA)

A Palestinian old man is seen with his sacrificial animal at a makeshift "al- Halal" market ahead of Eid-Al-Adha in Gaza City , Gaza on July 09, 2021. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies