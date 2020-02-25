Insight

US President Donald Trump's visit to India has aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. But not everything was rosy during his visit.

US President Donald Trump visited India for two days, starting on Monday February 24 with Ahmedabad and continuing on to Agra and Delhi the next day. Trump’s visit to India is expected to affirm bilateral relations and strengthen the ties between two nations. However, there's an elephant in the room.

Clashes have broken out because Hindu nationalists do not want secular-minded Indians and Muslims to continue with their months-long protest against the government's new citizenship laws, which could leave a large number of Indian Muslims stateless.

A senior politician from the ruling BJP recently threatened protesters, asking them to call off demonstrations or face dire consequences. Soon after, Hindu mobs gathered in several parts of Delhi and attacked Muslim neighbourhoods. The clashes left nine people dead, mostly Muslims, including one policeman.

On Tuesday, there was a suspected arson case in Delhi’s Gokulpuri market that journalist Abhishek Dey tweeted about.

Delhi // 12 noon // Gokulpuri market, next to the metro station // Arson // Fire in petrol pump suspected // Fire department said: They will attend tje distress call only if the police can assure security pic.twitter.com/8z6VrymoOc — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

Journalist Rana Ayyub also tweeted about the clashes in Delhi, saying that onlookers were asking the injured to sing Vande Mataram, a poem whose first two verses were adopted as the national song of India.

Cops and locals taking pictures, asking those injured to sing Vande Mataram, abusing them. Hum log kitna gir gaye hain. Zameer mar gaya hai hamara pic.twitter.com/DsMD1zd3fk — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 25, 2020

US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace during a joint news conference after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

Demonstrators opposing the new citizenship law throw pieces of bricks towards riot police and those supporting the law, during a clash in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

US First Lady Melania Trump attends a meeting with children at the Sarvodaya Co-Education Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh, in New Delhi, during a visit by US President Donald Trump to India, February 25, 2020. (Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters)

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump scatter flower petals during a wreath laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. (Al Drago / Reuters)

People supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi India, February 24, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020. (Al Drago / Reuters)

People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi India, February 24, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

Women show US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India February 24, 2020. (Al Drago / Reuters)

Source: TRT World