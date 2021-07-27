Insight

Poor management and lack of accountability in the country's Olympic committee has compelled many shining stars of Nigeria to switch sides and compete for other nations.

Growing up in Abia state, Gloria Alozie, her parents and everyone in her world quickly recognized she was a talented track and field athlete. She went for competitions across and outside the state, racing with impressive speed. The first time she represented Nigeria was in Bouake, Ivory Coast, at the 1995 African Junior Championships.

“It looked like a dream,” Alozie tells TRT World. She kept improving and was qualified to participate in bigger competitions in track and field, especially hurdling.

Few days before the start of the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, when she was set to represent Nigeria, Alozie’s fiancé died in an accident. A runner himself, he was in the city as a reserve in the Nigerian 4x400m relay squad. She ran still, in tears, and won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles. According to this LA Times article, a Sydney newspaper reported that “the Nigerian Olympic Committee would not pay for the body to be returned home.” This claim was soon denied by Alozie’s agent.

Alozie is not open to discussing the details of the incident. “What happened in Sydney 2000 for me is a forbidden story,” she says. “I don’t like talking about it but all I know is that I lost my fiancé just before the Olympics.”

Shortly after the incident, Alozie obtained Spanish citizenship. She ran for Spain in the 2002 European championship and won a gold medal. In this interview from last year, she revealed that there were many reasons that contributed to her nationality. “As a Nigerian, there was something really missing so I had to obtain the nationality for my career to really flow very well.”

Although she said the events at Sydney had little impact on her decision to be adopted by Spain, the incident in Sydney is often viewed as part of the pattern of neglect suffered by sports representatives in Nigeria. This remains a valid concern for many, particularly now that the Olympic Games has commenced.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has Nigerian teams in different categories in attendance. D’Tigers, Nigeria’s male basketball team, the only men’s basketball team representing the continent, has taken to GoFundMe page, an online crowdfunding platform, “to help provide training, travel, and organizational support.”

What does it cost the nation when talent is lost as a result of the government’s neglect and incompetence?

Gloria Alozie was one of Nigeria's top medal hopes until 2000, the year when difficult circumstances led her to leave Nigeria and compete for Spain. (AP)

Besides the personal and national pride, winning or representing one’s country on bigger platforms connotes prestige, sponsorships and financial benefits from international sports bodies which can be funnelled into training, grassroots development and paying of athletes’ salaries. “It comes with a good reputation for countries,” says Debola Adebanjo, sports journalist at the BBC Africa. “People remember the name of the country; they want to be associated with them.”

In a country with a plethora of stories of poverty and abductions, sports serve as one of the avenues to tell a different story. “The use of sports is for development and inspiring people… to take kids out of the street, to start impactful projects,” Adebanjo adds. “We have seen over the years how unifying and fulfilling the sport is. Countries use it as a tool to make change.”

Injustice and incompetence

Born in 1978, a year after Alozie, Francis Obikwelu too had dreams of making his country proud. A Nigerian-born Portuguese sprinter, he was ranked number 2 in the world, having won the silver medal in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. In the 1994 African Junior Championships, he represented Nigeria and won the silver medal in 400m. However, the attitude of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) during a difficult period in his career made him question his patriotism.

In this video, Obikwelu recounts his experience after the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He had a knee injury and couldn’t run anymore. “I told my federation, they said I was lying.” He adds that the doctor told him his knee was so bad he might not be able to run anymore. The federation told him they didn’t need him, that “they can produce another Obikwelu.” He travelled to Canada for the surgery where he spent months and paid from his pocket. “Nobody called me... I love my country. This is where I came from,” he says, but he had to leave. “In Portugal, they respect me.”

He adopted Portuguese nationality in 2002, and has since won several medals, including the 100m at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, and the 100m and 200m in 2006 at the European Championships in Athletics, making him become the first male athlete to win both categories in the European Championship.

Chioma Ajunwa, the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996, was recently in the news. It was revealed that twenty-five years after winning, the house pledged by the Nigerian government was still unfulfilled. This news garnered attention on social media and, shortly after, the government finally did right. This further reveals that, like other aspects of Nigerian society, the citizens have a role to play in bringing to the fore cases of injustice and incompetence, and exerting pressure on responsible persons and bodies to make a change.

In demanding accountability, sports fans and general citizens need to be informed regarding where and how to register their discontent. There are instances where the blame is directed towards the AFN or the National Football Federation (NFF), meanwhile, the state government might be responsible for the particular issue. “A lot of sports fans don’t know where to channel the right questions,” says Adebanjo, adding that influential sports figures should use their platforms to ask questions and make a stance. Fans have a role to play but “there’s only so much the fans can do.”

The short-term and long-term costs of losing talent to other countries are merged. Although with dual citizenship, there are several athletes who chose to represent their other country over Nigeria. “Claiming a successful athlete only by association is the tip of something a lot bigger. The citizens might be excited but they are missing out a lot more than what the athlete could have given… It leaves a deep dissatisfaction.”

Lack of adequate facilities in primary and secondary schools to train and build young talent is one of the major challenges impeding the advancement of sports in Nigeria. A structured, grassroots-focused approach to discover and develop athletes is pivotal in the process of producing athletes. “You are only as good as what your athletes produce,” Adebanjo says.

After she retired, Alozie returned to Nigeria to take up a position as hurdles coach, as her way of giving back to society while being a part of athletics development. “I think the athletes deserve the best when it comes to welfare,” Alozie says.

Source: TRT World