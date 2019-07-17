Turkey's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement an "employee was martyred" in an "atrocious attack" outside the consulate in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

Erbil is the capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). (TRT ARABI)

Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed one Turkish Consulate personnel was killed in an attack on Wednesday at a restaurant in Iraq's Erbil city.

Turkey condemned and vowed to respond to the attack.

"I condemn the atrocious attack on our consular employees in Erbil. I wish God's mercy on our employee who was martyred in the attack. We are continuing our efforts with the Iraqi authorities and local authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are found quickly," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the restaurant owner, the attacker — in plainclothes and carrying two guns — targeted the Turkish diplomats dining in a restaurant in Erbil.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin vowed on Twitter, "the necessary response will be given to those who committed this treacherous attack."

Iraq's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack targeting a Turkish diplomat in Erbil, adding that the Iraqi government is working in coordination with Turkish authorities to find the perpetrators.

Two Iraqi nationals were also shot in the restaurant of which one was killed and the other was wounded, Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Sahhaf said.

TRT World 's Yusuf Erim has more details.

Investigation launched

Erbil's police chief Abdulhalik Talat said an investigation was immediately launched into the incident and detailed information will be shared later.

All the roads leading to other cities were blocked to prevent the attackers from escaping.

Security forces took measures in front of the restaurant, Huqqabaz, after the attack.

The last Turkish diplomat killed on duty was Omer Haluk Sipahioglu in 1994 in the Greek capital Athens.

A still of the restaurant where the reported attack took place. (TRT ARABI)

Sources have told TRT World that the PKK terrorist group is believed to be behind the attack.

Turkey launched a military offensive in May against the terror group in northern Iraq.

The PKK is an armed group that has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, a couple of years after it was founded. The fight has left more than 40,000 killed, including civilians.

The PKK has been designated a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

They have been based in the mountainous northern parts of Iraq on the Turkish border since 1982. The group, which carried out several suicide bomb attacks targeting civilians in Turkey, has strengthened its positions in northern Iraq since the fall of Iraqi regime leader Saddam Hussein after the US invasion in 2003.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies