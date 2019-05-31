Protest marches in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, India, occupied West Bank, disputed Kashmir, and several other places show solidarity for Palestinians.

Pakistani demonstrators hold posters displaying the word 'Quds' as they take part in a rally against Israel and the United States to mark the Al Quds (Jerusalem Day), in Karachi on May 31, 2019. (AFP)

Tens of thousands of people across several countries marked the annual Al Quds (Jerusalem) Day on Friday, also condemning a planned Middle East "peace plan" that US President Donald Trump has touted as the "deal of the century."

The "deal", which has yet to be unveiled by its architect, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump's policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

Held each year on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Al Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians.

Rallies and protest marches were held in Iran, Iraq, Syria, occupied West Bank, India, Pakistan, and India-administered Kashmir.

Palestinians pray during Al Quds Friday prayer at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on May 31, 2019. (AFP)

A handout picture provided by the presidential office shows, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attending a parade marking Al Quds (Jerusalem) International Day in Tehran on May 31, 2019. (Handout / Iranian Presidential Office / AFP)

Pakistani children hold a Palestinian flag as they take part in a rally against Israel and the United States to mark the Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Karachi on May 31, 2019. (AFP)

Iraqi Shia Muslims march during a parade marking the annual Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) in Baghdad, Iraq, May 31, 2019. (Thaier al Sudani / Reuters)

Palestinian protesters mark Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) in the Syrian capital Damascus on May 31, 2019. (Louai Beshara / AFP)

Muslim girls hold placards during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians on Al Quds Day in New Delhi, India, May 31, 2019. (Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters)

Dozens of rallies involving hundreds of people were held to mark Al Quds Day across disputed Kashmir calling for the world community to resolve the long pending disputes of Kashmir and also Palestine. (AFP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies