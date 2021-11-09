Fast News

US drones “changed their route” after approaching Iran’s borders where military forces were carrying out annual exercises.

Iran's military has warned off US drones trying to approach Iranian war games near the mouth of the Gulf.

The US drones “changed their route” after approaching Iran’s borders “following the air defence's interception and decisive warning,” reported state broadcaster IRIB on Tuesday.

The aircrafts were identified as RQ-4 and MQ-9 US drones, according to IRIB.

Iran’s annual exercises concluded on Tuesday, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

The exercises stretched from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the north of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea.

About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.

Iran, US confrontations

Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran’s military and US forces in the Gulf since 2018.

Tensions began when former US President Donald Trump exited the nuclear pact and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has reacted by breaching the deal's limits on its nuclear programme.

Indirect talks between Iran and US President Joe Biden's administration to revive the pact are set to resume in Vienna on November 29.

Talks had been put on hold since the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

