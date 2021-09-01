Fast News

Iran says it is "not fleeing the negotiations table", but no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue since ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election in June.

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, May 2021. (Leonhard Foeger / Reuters)

Stalled talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers will likely not resume for another two to three months, according to the country's foreign ministry.

Steered by the European Union, the talks began in April and seek to bring the US back into a deal agreed in 2015. Former US president Donald Trump abandoned the accord in 2018 and began imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

Negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

"We are not seeking to flee the negotiation table and the... government considers a real negotiation is a negotiation that produces palpable results allowing the rights of the Iranian nation to be guaranteed," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during an interview broadcast on Tuesday evening by state television.

The Vienna talks are "one of the questions on the foreign policy and government agenda", he said.

But "the other party knows full well that a process of two to three months is required for the new government to establish itself and to start taking decisions."

EU ministers urge resumption of negotiations

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian appealed to his Iranian counterpart for an "immediate resumption" of the Iran nuclear talks during a phone call on Wednesday.

"The minister stressed the importance and urgency of an immediate resumption of negotiations, interrupted by Iran since June," a spokesman for the French foreign ministry quoted Le Drian as saying during their conversation.

Germany also urged Iran on Wednesday to resume talks, after a IAEA report that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade in August.

"We vehemently ask Iran to return to the negotiating table constructively and as soon as possible," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing. "We are ready to do so, but the time window won't be open indefinitely."

Raisi became president in early August, taking over from moderate Hassan Rouhani, the principal architect on the Iranian side of the 2015 agreement.

Raisi's government was sworn in on August 26 after receiving parliamentary approval.

The 2015 deal offered Iran an easing of Western and UN sanctions in return for tight controls on its nuclear programme, monitored by the UN.

In retaliation for Trump's withdrawal three years ago and his subsequent imposition of sanctions, Iran in effect abandoned most of its commitments under the deal.

But Trump's successor President Joe Biden wants to bring Washington back into the agreement.

The talks in Vienna involve Iran and the five other remaining parties to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

The United States also takes part in the talks but it has no direct contact with Iran.

